Members of the National Guard check in Miami Beach residents waiting to obtain COVID-19 testing on Monday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Miami Gardens residents sit in their cars Monday while waiting to obtain COVID-19 testing at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms joins New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's briefing Monday via video to discuss the coronavirus response. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo enters wearing a face mask when he holds a briefing Monday related to the coronavirus in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Florida reported its second-highest daily total of new COVID-19 cases on Monday, continuing a trend, as New York reported its first day with no coronavirus deaths since March.

The Florida Department of Health said Monday the new daily total was 12,624, which pushed the state's running total since the start of the pandemic to 282,435. The single-day figure is the second-highest after the 15,300 reported Sunday-- the highest daily tally reported by any state to date.

Florida officials also reported an additional 35 deaths Monday.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told CNN the rising numbers are "out of control" and said all Americans need to follow safety guidelines.

"If they don't follow the rules, things are going to continue the way they are going," he said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday face coverings should be worn indoors at all times, even at work and in large spaces. The order means that indoor dining in New York will not happen anytime soon.

The mayor also announced that childcare services could start up again in the city.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo offered more details on the formula used by the state Education Department to determine how schools could open. Cuomo said the school district's region must maintain a daily infection rate of 5 percent or lower over a two-week average. If the regional rate rises above 9 percent over a one-week average, schools must shut down immediately after Aug. 1.

"You reopen if it is safe to reopen. You look at the data," Cuomo said. "We will not use our children as guinea pigs."

The United States reported 61,400 new cases on Sunday and the national total is about 3.32 million, according to an update Monday by researchers at Johns Hopkins University. About 135,300 U.S. patients have died.

Boston entered Phase 3 as part of its four-phase reopening plan. Businesses including movie theaters, museums, fitness centers and health clubs can reopen Monday.Boston will also allow permits for up to 50 participants for outdoor events and for low- and moderate-contact amateur sporting events, including baseball and softball.

After rising quickly in April and May, the city's number of total cases has plateaued at around 13,000 since mid-June, according to official data.

The state of New York on Sunday reported no coronavirus deaths for the first time since March, signaling a milestone in the U.S. fight against the pandemic.

The last time the state went a day without a COVID-19 death was March 13.

In Louisiana, residents face new restrictions Monday under an executive order by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

All residents over age 8 are now required to wear a mask or face covering when outside their home. Bars will be closed except for curbside pickup and indoor social gatherings will be limited to 50 people.

"If you don't like the mask mandate, then don't like it. But wear your mask anyway if you're going to be out in public," he told reporters Saturday. "If you want to criticize me, criticize me."

Last week, Louisiana ranked third in the United States in the most new cases per capita on a rolling seven-day average, according data Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health.