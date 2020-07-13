Pedestrians walk in Times Square in New York City on Friday. The state of New York on Sunday reported no coronavirus deaths for the first time since the middle of March. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Boston entered the third stage of its COVID-19 reopening plan on Monday, allowing a number of businesses to resume operations.

The Massachusetts city began the first step of Phase 3 as part of its four-phase reopening plan. Beginning Monday, businesses including movie theaters, museums, fitness centers and health clubs can reopen after weeks of closure due to the pandemic.

Boston will also allow permits for up to 50 participants for outdoor events and for low- and moderate-contact amateur sporting events, including baseball and softball.

"We are seeing disturbing numbers in many parts of the country right now," Mayor Marty Walsh said Friday. "As we implement a safe, cautious, phased-in reopening strategy, this is not the time to let up, either in our collective risk management or in our personal precautions."

After rising quickly in April and May, the city's number of total cases has plateaued at around 13,000 since mid-June, according to official data.

The United States reported 61,400 new cases on Sunday and the national total is about 3.3 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. About 135,200 U.S. patients have died.

The state of New York on Sunday reported no coronavirus deaths for the first time since March, signaling a milestone in the U.S. fight against the pandemic.

The last time the state went a day without a COVID-19 death was March 13.

In Louisiana, residents face new restrictions Monday under an executive order by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Edwards said over the weekend new measures require all residents over age 8 to wear a mask or face covering when outside of their home. Also, all bars will be closed except for curbside pickup and indoor social gatherings will be limited to 50 people under the order.

Edwards said he's willing to take criticism from those who oppose mandates for face coverings in public.

"If you don't like the mask mandate, then don't like it. But wear your mask anyway if you're going to be out in public," he told reporters Saturday. "If you want to criticize me, criticize me.

"I know that there are already wild and crazy things being said about masks and mask mandates. But so be it. It's the right thing to do."

Last week, Louisiana ranked third in the United States in the most new cases per capita on a rolling seven-day average, according data Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Nearly three dozen new cases were reported Sunday at the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station in Okinawa, Japan. The new cases raised the total to 94 after Camp Hansen reported dozens of new cases last week.

Okinawa governor Denny Tamaki said the Marines Corps released the figures only after repeated demands and called on U.S. officials to take tougher prevention measures.