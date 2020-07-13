July 13 (UPI) -- Atlanta police on Sunday released photos of a second man wanted for questioning in a shooting that killed an 8-year-old girl in the city earlier this month.

Authorities described the man in photos as "a person of interest" in the the July 4 death of Secoriea Turner.

Police had earlier released released surveillance footage of another man, armed with an AR-15 rifle, whom they called a person of interest in the case.

Police investigators believe at least four people were involved in the fatal shooting of the girl. They said she was killed when a vehicle in which she was riding attempted to enter a parking lot that had been illegally barricaded by demonstrators.

Gunfire erupted after a group of armed people confronted the car, authorities said.

Secoriea's mother and adult friend were also in the vehicle at the time of the slaying.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at least two people in the group shot at the car and appealed for anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. A $20,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The scene of the slaying was across the street from a Wendy's restaurant that's become a focal point of anti-police brutality protests that followed the death of Rayshard Brooks on June 12.

A private funeral service for Secoriea is scheduled for Wednesday at New Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta, her family said.