California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its new student visa policy. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- The State of California is suing the Trump administration over its new policy requiring international students to take in-person classes or face deportation, arguing it is not only "absurd" to force students into classrooms amid a pandemic but it violates rules over the process by which federal agencies issue regulations.

"Shame on the Trump administration for risking not only the education opportunities for students who earned the chance to go to college but now their health and well-being as well," California's Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Thursday in a statement announcing the lawsuit.

Advertisement

Early this week, Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Student and Exchange Visitor Program announced that students on non-immigrant F-1 and M-1 visas who attend universities amid the pandemic may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States.

The policy has been met with criticism for being xenophobic and Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed a joint lawsuit on Wednesday seeking a temporary restraining order and permanent injunction against it, stating its intended purpose is to force secondary education facilities to stay open.

The California lawsuit also seeks a preliminary injunction against the policy, calling it "arbitrary and capricious" as it forces students to either "leave their lives in the United States" or transfer to a school with more in-person classes.

"If the students leave the United States, they would be required to pay for expensive travel arrangements amid the pandemic -- made more difficult given the limited international travel options currently available -- and take the public health risk of spreading or contracting the coronavirus by traveling to their home country," the lawsuit states.

The new policy also undermines the health decisions to continue remote learning that started in the spring by pressuring California's universities to offer additional in-person classes "to avoid losing the contributions of tens of thousands of international students who are valuable members of their academic and research communities," it added.

On top of the health risks to the community and the burden to schools, ICE failed to take the proper notice procedures and informed the public of the rule change a few weeks before schools open, creating "chaos" for both students and schools, making it unlawful, the lawsuit states.

"With this lawsuit, California is standing up for the 21,000 international students who attend our community colleges and standing up for our right to continue teaching and learning in a safe and responsible way during the pandemic," said California Community Colleges Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley.

The lawsuit was filed as 99 Senate and House Democrats sent a letter to ICE and the Department of Homeland Security urging the agencies to withdraw the new policy.

"We call out this policy for what it is: a cruel, senseless and xenophobic attempt to use non-citizens as political pawns in order to financially coerce colleges and universities to reopen campuses this fall, despite what is best for public health," the lawmakers wrote in the letter. "This policy is dangerous to the health and well-being of numerous communities."