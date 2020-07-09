U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order on the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative on Thursday in the Rose Garden of the White House. Photo by Rod Lamkey/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order he said will promote educational and economic opportunities to Hispanic Americans.

He signed the order during an afternoon ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House.

Advertisement

It came after Trump participated in a roundtable discussion with Hispanic leaders.

"Every American, no matter your background, is entitled to a government that puts your needs and your families first," he said.

"Americans of all walks of life are united by the same noble ideas and the same fundamental designs for good schools, strong families, safe communities and abundant opportunity, and I will not rest until we have delivered this future for every community -- not only the Hispanic community, which is doing so well -- but every community in our land."

Trump said the order will improve access to educational and workforce opportunities in partnership with the private sector. The initiative will led by an executive director to be chosen by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

"At the U.S. Department of Education, we're working to open up new career pathways including apprenticeships and earn-and-learn opportunities, expanding support for Hispanic serving institutions, prioritizing new public charter schools in opportunity zones, and fighting for education freedom so Hispanic students -- and all students -- can find their right fit," she said.