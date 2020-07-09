A GOES-East satellite image showing an area of showers and thunderstorms that has the potential to become Tropical Depression 6. Image courtesy of NOAA

An area of showers and thunderstorms that forecasters were scrutinizing all week has developed into Tropical Storm Fay off the coast of the Carolinas, adding to what has been an unusually busy start to the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

The formation of Fay on Thursday afternoon, already the sixth named storm in the Atlantic this year, allows another record to be added to the book as it is the earliest named "F" storm to form in the basin in the satellite era, which dates back to the 1960s.

"Fay will be a mostly heavy rain producer but could still bring wind gusts of 50-60 mph along coastal areas of eastern Long Island and over eastern coastal areas of New England," AccuWeather senior meteorologist and lead hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski said.

There are no other significant candidates for a tropical depression or storm over the Atlantic basin into this weekend.

Waters around the coast and offshore from North Carolina through the lower part of the mid-Atlantic are sufficiently warm, about 82 degrees in several places, to support a tropical system, while wind shear in the region is not strong.

Wind shear is the change in the flow of air at different levels of the atmosphere and the change in direction of the flow of air in the horizontal above the sea surface. Strong wind shear can prevent a tropical storm or hurricane from strengthening.

The system is forecast to drift on a general north to northeast track through this weekend. This path will take the feature right along the mid-Atlantic coast and inland over New England and Atlantic Canada.

"Exactly how close to the coast this system tracks as it moves northward will generally dictate how much strengthening takes place," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Randy Adkins said.

"A path 100 miles off the mid-Atlantic coast increases the likelihood of strengthening to a moderate tropical storm as the system would be over warm water for a longer period of time as opposed to hugging the coast or just onshore of the coast," Adkins explained.

While a "hug-the-coast" scenario might still allow a depression to form and maintain itself or reach minimal tropical storm status, immediate coastal waters are significantly cooler than those over the Gulf Stream and the land will offer a lot of wind resistance. That frictional resistance would limit strengthening.

Strengthening to a hurricane is not anticipated at this time no matter whether or not the system hugs the coast or parallels the coast just offshore.

Heavy rainfall with the feature will tend to be limited to the immediate mid-Atlantic coast from Thursday into Friday night. Downpours can be heavy enough to lead to urban flooding problems.

Mid-Atlantic cities that are most likely to receive downpours from the feature include Norfolk, Va.; Salisbury, Md.; Dover, Del.; Atlantic City, N.Y.; and New York City.

Those with plans at the beach may have them interrupted by downpours and locally gusty winds for about a 12- to 24-hour period until the storm passes.

Generally, 1 inch to 3 inches of rain is expected from the tropical system along the mid-Atlantic coast, but higher amounts are possible from northern New Jersey to New England at the local level.

As the storm moves northward this weekend, some heavy rain is likely to wrap westward. This, combined with the geography of New England that extends farther to the east into the Atlantic, should produce drenching rainfall for a time over much of the region through the end of the week and into Saturday.

This means that much of New England, which has been in a worsening drought situation could be quenched by the tropical system, assuming it tracks just inland.

A general 2-3 inches of rain seems likely over New England with local amounts to 4 inches possible. However, that may change on the track and strength of the tropical system.

Depending on the strength of the storm, winds blowing in from the Atlantic will cause above-normal tide levels. Minor coastal flooding at times of high tide can occur as the feature moves northward.

Regardless, seas will build to moderate levels, and rip currents will increase in strength and number until after the storm has passed well to the north this weekend.

In lieu of direct tropical impact, areas farther west will be under the influence of an approaching non-tropical system this weekend. That feature will produce a swath of drenching showers and thunderstorms over the eastern Great Lakes, the Ohio Valley and the central Appalachians first, then the Atlantic coast later in the weekend.

While areas west of the coast and New England may dodge the tropical system, rain will move in from outside of the tropics regardless.

In the wake of the tropical feature along the Atlantic coast this week, a similar setup could allow yet another tropical system to slowly brew in roughly the same area next week.

AccuWeather is projecting a busy season ahead with 14 to 20 named tropical storms, seven to 11 hurricanes and four to six major hurricanes. Five tropical storms are already in the books for the season, with two U.S. landfalls.

Fay has unseated another entry in a long list of 2005 tropical storms that held early-season records since the satellite era of the 1960s. The earliest sixth-named storm on record was Franklin during the record-breaking 2005 Atlantic hurricane season, the same season which produced Hurricane Katrina in late August. Franklin formed on July 21, near the central Bahamas, and traveled northeastward, well to the east of the U.S. coast. The storm did not reach hurricane strength.

This past weekend, Edouard became the earliest fifth tropical storm in any Atlantic hurricane season since the satellite era of the 1960s. On July 5, Edouard beat out Emily, which formed on July 12 and went on to become a Category 5 hurricane in the Caribbean Sea in 2005, by a week.

Cristobal became the earliest "C" named storm in recorded history for the Atlantic on June 2, a feat that typically does not occur until around the middle of August. The storm went on to crash ashore along the Gulf Coast, where it unleashed flooding rains. Dolly was the second-earliest "D" named storm ever in the basin, but it moved out to sea without impacting land.

Arthur and Bertha, as well as Dolly, formed in the same near-coast waters of the eastern U.S. this season. Both Arthur and Bertha formed in May, prior to the officials start of hurricane season on June 1.

Looking beyond Fay, the next two named storms on the Atlantic list for 2020 are Gonzalo and Hanna.

The 2005 hurricane season also holds the earliest dates for tropical storms through the letter "K" when Katrina formed on Aug. 24. Gert formed on July 24, 2005, followed by Harvey on Aug. 3. The name Harvey would eventually be retired after the 2017 season when a different Harvey brought devastating flooding to Texas.

Since the area along the Atlantic coast will remain unsettled through the middle of July, it is not out of the question for another tropical feature to take shape in that area. Odds are against any major tropical system in that area next week. Forecasters say it's more likely systems similar to what have been forming thus far this year in the Atlantic, such as tropical depression and storms, will develop.