The Slack logo is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange on June 20, 2019, during the company's initial public offering. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Messaging platform Slack announced Wednesday the purchase of startup business directory company Rimeto.

Slack said it will integrate Rimeto's advanced profile and directory features into its messaging platform.

"Rimeto is a powerful cultural tool that can help strengthen employee ties to each other and to their work," Slack said in a statement. "If there's one thing we've heard over and over from our customers and employees alike during the pandemic, it's that people are struggling to stay connected."

"We've been on a mission to help everyone easily find and understand their colleagues - and all of the groups, teams, and projects within their organization," Rimeto founder Ted Zagat added. "Joining Slack is a special opportunity to accelerate the impact and reach of the product we've spent years building."

Slack went public last year on the New York Stock Exchange, and shares rose Wednesday after news of the acquisition.

California-based Rimeto, founded in 2016, had previously raised about $10 million in venture funding.