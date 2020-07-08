Billy Wardlow is scheduled to die by lethal injection Wednesday for killing an elderly Texas man in 1993. Photo courtesy Texas Department of Criminal Justice

July 8 (UPI) -- Barring intervention from the U.S. Supreme Court or the governor of Texas, the state is scheduled Wednesday to execute a death row inmate who killed an elderly man nearly 30 years ago.

Billy Joe Wardlow, 45, is set to be put to death at 6 p.m. at the Texas State Penitentiary at Huntsville -- for the 1993 murder of 82-year-old Carl Cole. He is awaiting ruling from the Supreme Court on multiple applications for a stay of execution filed in recent weeks.

In one of the petitions, he asked justices to review his case in light of a 2005 ruling in which the high court outlawed the death penalty for those who committed murder when they were 17 years old or younger. The decision cited research that said that juveniles lacked the maturity and responsibility of an adult, and thus shouldn't be subject to the death penalty.

Wardlow, who was 18 at the time of Cole's death, argues that scientific research suggests that killers under the age of 21 should be given the same consideration.

"Neuroscientific research has established with scientific certainty that because of continuing brain development until sometime in our early 20s, the neurological basis for a person's character, and hence his or her character, is not fully formed prior to the age of 21," states a filing Monday seeking a stay.

"Because of this, it is now clear that there can be no reliable prediction concerning future dangerousness for a person who has committed capital murder prior to the age of 21."

Wardlow's lawyers argue that because they believe he's likely to succeed in his appeal, the Supreme Court should stay his pending execution.

The Texas parole board voted 6-1 Monday not to lower Wardlow's sentence or recommend a commutation, according to The Texas Tribune.

If Wednesday's execution is carried out, it'll be the seventh in the United States and the third in Texas this year.