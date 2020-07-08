U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts was hospitalized last month with a head injury following a fall while taking a walk for exercise. Pool Photo by Leah Millis/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Chief Justice John Roberts spent a night in the hospital last month after suffering a fall, a Supreme Court spokeswoman said.

In a statement, spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg said Roberts was treated at a local hospital on June 21 for an injury sustained to his forehead from a fall that occurred while he was walking for exercise near his home.

"The injury required sutures, and out of an abundance of caution, he stayed in the hospital overnight and was discharged the next morning," she said.

The incident was confirmed first to The Washington Post late Tuesday. The cause of why his hospitalization wasn't announced earlier was not mentioned.

The 65-year-old President George W. Bush appointee has suffered at least two seizures prior but Arberg said his doctors rule that out as the cause of his recent fall.

"They believe the fall was likely due to light-headedness caused by dehydration," she said.

In 2017, Roberts was hospitalized in Rockport, Maine, after suffering a seizure that caused him to fall from a dock at his summer home. And in 1993, he suffered from a benign idiopathic seizure.