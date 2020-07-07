Both states had originally planned to hold their nominating contests in June, but they were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- New Jersey and Delaware stage their primary elections on Tuesday amid expected glitches and delays caused by quick maneuvers to send out mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bulk of the voting in both states will be mainly conducted via mail ballots in an effort to reduce COVID-19 transmission risks of in-person voting. Election officials in New Jersey said they expect troubles similar to the ones they saw in May when local elections were held entirely by mail.

Advertisement

New Jersey

The state's quick move to a mail ballot primary posed challenges for a new voter registration system and state workers have struggled to cope with the large volume of ballots, resulting in delays and ballots or applications being sent to people who have died, officials said.

Every registered Republican and Democrat in the state was sent a ballot for Tuesday's primary, which was originally scheduled for June 2 before it was postponed. Only about half of the state's in-person polling places will be open, mostly to accommodate voters with physical disabilities.

In one race, Democrats in the state's 2nd District are vying for a chance to challenge incumbent Rep. Jeff Van Drew in November. Van Drew won election two years ago as a Democrat but later switched to the Republican Party.

Van Drew's 2018 election in the district that includes Atlantic City flipped the seat to the Democrats as part of that year's "Blue Wave," and his five Democratic challengers are eager regain it.

The front-runners appear to be educator and mental health advocate Brigid Callahan Harrison and Amy Kennedy, the wife of former Rhode Island Rep. Patrick Kennedy -- who is the son of former Massachusetts Sen. Edward Kennedy.

In the 3rd District, Republican candidates Kate Gibbs and David Richter are engaged in a bitter fight for the nomination to challenge freshman Democratic Rep. Andy Kim.

Incumbent Sen. Cory Booker, a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, faces opposition in the Democratic primary from progressive activist Lawrence Hamm. Booker, however, is expected to win easily.

Delaware

After the state's primary was delayed twice by the health crisis, in April and June, the only contests on the ballot Tuesday are the already-decided presidential races in both major parties.

Residents, however, will see former Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's name on a ballot as the party's presidential front-runner for the first time. Biden represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate from 1973 to 2009 and ran for president twice before, in 1988 and 2008, but neither time got close to the nomination.

Like New Jersey, Delaware's election will be conducted mostly by mail-in ballots.

Huntsman loses comeback bid

Twice-elected former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. will not win back his old job in November.

Republican gubernatorial candidate and Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox will be the GOP nominee in the general election after Huntsman conceded the primary race on Monday night.

Cox and Huntsman were locked in a close race in Utah's Republican primary. Monday, the race was called in Cox's favor and Huntsman decided to make the concession.

The result is a surprise to most observers, who expected the former Utah governor to win the GOP primary and the election in November. Huntsman won election in 2004 and 2008, but did not finish his second term -- instead, opting to accept an appointment as President Barack Obama's ambassador to China.

Some experts believe his leaving the state for the federal diplomacy post hurt him in his comeback attempt.

Monday's victory gives Cox front-runner status to succeed Gov. Gary Herbert, as no Democrat has been elected Utah governor in decades. Cox will face Democratic nominee and University of Utah law professor Chris Peterson in the general election.