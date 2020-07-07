President Donald Trump's niece says traumas in his childhood shaped him into a man that lacks full "human emotion" in a new family memoir. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, compares the president to his 3-year-old self in her book to be released July 14.

Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man examines the president's life, going back to his childhood to tell how its shaped his current worldview.

"Today, Donald is much as he was at 3 years old: incapable of growing, learning or evolving, unable to regulate his emotions, moderate his responses, or take in and synthesize information," says the back cover of his book, now available on Amazon for pre-order.

Mary Trump is the daughter of Donald Trump's brother Fred Trump Jr.

The book cover says at Donald Trump's mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, withdrew affection as she became ill when he was 2 1/2 years old, and his father, Fred Trump, focused on his business.

"Donald suffered deprivations that would scar him for life," the book cover said.

The book says trauma in Donald Trump's upbringing impeded his "ability to develop and experience the entire spectrum of human emotion," according to The Washington Post, which obtained an advance copy.

Mary Trump also says in the book she leaked Trump family financial documents to The New York Times.

"Donald's ego has been and is a fragile and inadequate barrier between him and the real world, which, thanks to his father's money and power, he never had to negotiate by himself," she writes in the book, according to the Times, which also obtained an advance copy.

Furthermore, she said that he views other people in "monetary terms" and practices "cheating as a way of life." In particular, she alleges that Donald Trump paid someone to take the SAT for him, earning a score that later helped him get into University of Pennsylvania's prestigious Wharton business school.

She also said that her father, "Freddy" Trump, who died in 1981 from an alcohol-induced heart attack, was sent to the hospital alone on the night of his death, as his brother, Donald Trump went to a movie.

Their brother Robert Trump has fought the book's publication, claiming that it violates a non-disclosure agreement that was part of a settlement over Mary Trump's inheritance from the estate of Fred Trump after his death in 1999.

Last month, a New York state judge halted publication of the book, but last week a New York state appellate judge ruled Simon & Schuster could release it, stating that the publisher was not a party to the settlement agreement.

Since then, the publisher has moved up the original publication date of July 28 to July 14, citing "high demand and extraordinary interest in this book."

Mary Trump's uncle and siblings alleged she "lives primarily off the Trump income" and is "not gainfully employed," in an obscure court filing after a family feud over the inheritance decades ago, but she was working toward a new career and has since become a clinical psychologist.