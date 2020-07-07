Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to President Donald Trump, arrives at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington, D.C., for a sentencing hearing on February 20. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- Political strategist and former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone has asked a federal court for an emergency stay to keep him from going to prison, citing danger from the COVID-19 crisis.

Stone was convicted and sentenced to more than three years for lying to Congress as part of the Justice Department's Russia investigation. He has been out on bail, however, during what's been a lengthy appeals process.

Attorneys for Stone on Monday asked an appellate court for the stay, arguing that the Georgia prison where Stone is headed has seen several coronavirus cases and his medical condition puts him at a greater risk.

Stone's attorneys asked that his prison report date of July 14 be postponed to Sept. 3.

The former adviser to President Donad Trumps campaign has repeatedly complained on social media about his case. Monday, he the judge in his case made "false claims" in her ruling and only "an act of clemency" from Trump would provide justice.

"I want the president to know that I have, in good faith, exhausted all of my legal remedies and that an only an act of clemency by the president will provide justice in my case where I was charged on politically-motivated, fabricated charges and was denied a fair trial with an unbiased judge, an honest jury and uncorrupted and non-political prosecutors," Stone wrote on Instagram.