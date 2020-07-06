Image of Natural Balance cat food which has been recalled by J.M. Smucker. Photo courtesy of J.M. Smucker

July 6 (UPI) -- J.M. Smucker Co. has recalled certain Natural Balance canned cat food over possible high levels of choline chloride, an animal growth promotant, according to the Food and Drug Administration last week.

The recall targets Natural Balance's Ultra Premium Chicken and Liver Pate formula in the 5.5-ounce can. The company said it has received reports of adverse reactions from the product.

"Ingesting impacted product may cause nausea with excessive salivation, constricted pupils and poor vision, diarrhea or vomiting to more severe symptoms including difficulty walking, muscle shaking, tremors, irregular heartbeat, difficulty breathing, possible cardiac or respiratory failure and, in extreme situations, death," J.M. Smucker said in a statement.

"Pet parents are encouraged to contact their cat's veterinarian immediately if their cat is displaying any of these symptoms," the statement continued.

The company said the recalled products are commonly sold by pet specialty retailers and online throughout the United States and Canada.

"If pet parents have any product matching the following description in their possession, they should stop feeding it to their cats and dispose of the product," the Smucker statement said. "This information can be found on the bottom of each can."

The company said no other Natural Balance products are affected by the recall and pet owners with questions can contact 888-569-6828 during weekdays.