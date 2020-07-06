An Amtrak destination board is seen at Pennsylvania Station in New York City. Service on two trains between New York City and Miami began a reduced schedule Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- Amtrak service between New York City and South Florida began operating on a reduced schedule Monday, in a preview of a wider round of cutbacks coming later this year.

Amtrak's Silver Meteor and Silver Star trains, running between New York City and Miami, will now operate only on alternating days and offer one daily trip between them, Amtrak said. Each train used to operate daily.

Advertisement

The reduction in service is a result of depressed travel demand brought on by the coronavirus outbreak and limited federal support.

The Silver Meteor, first established as a passenger route in 1939, travels between New York City and Miami in about 28 hours, with stops in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, Savannah, Ga., and Jacksonville and Orlando, Fla.

It will now depart New York on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with northbound trips from Miami leaving on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

The Silver Star shares many of the same stops in addition to North Carolina and Tampa, Fla., in a 30-hour journey. Southbound Silver Star trips will now depart New York on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, while northbound trains will leave Miami on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Also beginning Monday, Amtrak is providing additional daily service on the Palmetto between New York and Savannah and the Carolinian between New York and Raleigh, N.C. It's adding service between D.C. and Orlando on the Auto Train.

Amtrak last month revealed plans to reduce most daily long-distance trains to just three times per week -- including the Empire Builder (Chicago to Seattle and Portland, Ore.) and the Southwest Chief (Chicago to Los Angeles).

The train operator, which received $1 billion in emergency funding as part of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Emergency Services Act, sought an additional $1.5 billion in May.