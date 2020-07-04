President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump host the 2020 Salute to America. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

The United States Army Parachute Team the Golden Knights descend upon the South Lawn of the White House as President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host the 2020 Salute to America at the White House on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. The event includes fly overs and fireworks over Washington, DC. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Fireworks are set off over the Lincoln Memoria on Saturday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The U.S. Army's Golden Knights parachute team approach the Ellipse south of the White House. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The U.S. Army's Golden Knights parachute team approach the Ellipse south of the White House. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The U.S. Army's Golden Knights parachute team approach the Ellipse south of the White House. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump host the 2020 Salute to America. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

President Donald J. Trump speaks at the 2020 Salute to America to celebrate America's Independence Day at the White House. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host the 2020 Salute to America. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host the 2020 Salute to America. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host the 2020 Salute to America. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Guests sit at tables outside of the White House. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Smoke clears the way after the U.S. Army's Golden Knights parachute team landed on the Ellipse south of the White House. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Smoke clears the way after the US Army's Golden Knights parachute team landed on the Ellipse south of the White House. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Mark Meadows, White House Chief of staff, attends the 2020 Salute to America at the White House. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, R-LA, attends the 2020 Salute to America at the White House. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Brett Giroir, U.S. assistant secretary for health, attends the 2020 Salute to America. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host the 2020 Salute to America. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

President Donald J. Trump waves at the 2020 Salute to America. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

A color guard attends the 2020 Salute to America to celebrate America's Independence Day at the White House. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

United States President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump host the 2020 Salute to America. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team carry an American flag as they land on the South Lawn of the White House. Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host the 2020 Salute to America to celebrate America's Independence Day. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

United States President Donald J. Trump and First lady Melania Trump stand on the balcony of the White House. Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

The Presidential Salute Battery, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) performs a 21 gun salute. Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform a flyover as President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host the 2020 Salute to America at the White House on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

A member of the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team carries an American flag as they land on the South Lawn of the White House during President Donald Trump's Fourth of July Salute to America event in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. Trump pushed forward with his planned Fourth of July celebration, even as many officials urged the public to stay home and avoid gathering in large crowds due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

The White House is lit up in red, white, and blue following United States President Donald J. Trump's Fourth of July 'Salute to America' event in Washington, DC on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Trump pushed forward with his planned Fourth of July celebration, even as many officials urged the public to stay home and avoid gathering in large crowds due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

President Donald J. Trump speaks at the 2020 Salute to America to celebrate America's Independence Day at the White House in Washington, DC on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Fireworks are set off over the Lincoln Memorial. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- While Fourth of July celebrations were less traditional this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the nation's capital still conduct its annual fireworks display Saturday and President Donald Trump gave an address at "2020 Salute to America," which began at 6:40 p.m. EDT on the South Lawn of the White House.

The Washington, D.C., event was capped by a mile-long fireworks display starting around 9 p.m. EDT along the National Mall, according to the National Parks Service.

Advertisement

The fireworks, along with a re-airing of past musical performances, were aired on PBS' annual A Capitol Fourth special.

During his address, the president again touted Friday's executive order to create a statuary garden and criticized the media and radical left while also calling for unity at a Fourth of July address on the White House south lawn Saturday.

RELATED Trump calls for statuary garden at Mount Rushmore Fourth of July event

Trump touted the country's coronavirus response.

The number of cases continues to climb and many states this week set records for the number of new cases, a trend the president attributes to the number of tests being administered. He has previously said he asked to "slow testing down" to keep the number of reported cases low.

The president also expressed optimism about vaccines and treatments for the novel coronavirus, saying a treatment or vaccine may be available "long before the end of the year," though the most optimistic projections from researchers and health officials say a vaccine may be available by the end of the year at the earliest.

Trump drew a parallel between American battles against Nazis, communists and terrorists overseas and current domestic unrest: "We are now in the process of defeating the radical left, the Marxists, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters, and people who in many instances have absolutely no clue what they are doing" and said the media calls opponents racists "just for defending history."

As in his Friday address at Mt. Rushmore, the president said he had just signed an executive order to create a statuary garden to honor an array of American heroes, including founding fathers such as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, Frederick Douglass, Abraham Lincoln, Harriet Tubman, Harriett Beecher Stowe, Jackie Robinson and Gen. George Patton.

Pefore the performance of the national anthem and president's address, the U.S. Army Parachute Team -- nicknamed the Golden Knights -- performed an aerial maneuver over the White House lawn.

RELATED Facebook starts Fourth of July weekend voter registration drive

His address was followed by flyovers by U.S. military aircraft, which also will travel over Baltimore, Boston, New York City and Philadelphia.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said this year's fireworks in D.C. will be "the largest in recent memory" despite otherwise scaled-down Fourth of July observances across the country.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has criticized the federal government's event, which is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of spectators.

"We know this is a special event for the Department of Interior," she aid. "We've communicated to them that we do not think this is in keeping with the best [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and Department of Health guidance."

The public gathering comes as the United States reported its highest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases Thursday with 55,000. Overall, the United States has had more than 2.8 million confirmed cases and 129,000 deaths from the virus.

Bowser canceled the city's annual Fourth of July parade in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.