President Donald Trump speaks in the Grand Foyer of the White House, where he will appear on Thursday during an event the White House bills the "Spirit of America Showcase." File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will host a "Spirit of America Showcase" in the Grand Foyer of the White House on Thursday.

The event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. EDT.

Trump is scheduled to fly to Mount Rushmore on Friday to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with a fireworks display. He faces some opposition for the trip, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.