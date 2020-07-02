Former presidential candidate Herman Cain is receiving treatment at an Atlanta hospital on Thursday after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Former presidential candidate Herman Cain was hospitalized after being diagnosed with COVID-19, a representative said Thursday.

A statement posted on Cain's Twitter account said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and had developed symptoms that required him to be hospitalized Wednesday.

"He spent the past night in the hospital and as of today, Thursday, July 2, he is resting comfortably in an Atlanta-area hospital," the statement read. "Mr. Cain did not require a respirator and he is awake and alert."

Cain, a co-chair of Black Voices for Trump, attended President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Okla., as a surrogate.

The statement posted to his Twitter account stated there was "no way of knowing for sure how or where Mr. Cain contracted the coronavirus."

Cain ran for president in the 2012 Republican primary and currently works as a contributor for NewsmaxTV.

He also survived a battle with Stage 4 colon cancer in 2011.