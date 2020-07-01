Beachgoers gather at Seal Beach in southern California on May 25. Los Angeles and Ventura County officials have closed beaches for the Fourth of July weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- As states moved to implement restrictions to stymie the spread of COVID-19, health officials on Wednesday reported more than 50,000 new cases of the infectious and deadly coronavirus, making it the highest single-day increase in infections since the pandemic began.

Some 50,700 people in the United States were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday, which pushed the overall national total to 2.68 million cases. Since the pandemic began, 128,000 people have died in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Advertisement

Arizona, Georgia and Texas all set record highs on Wednesday, according to their departments of health, as California, Florida, New York and Oregon implemented new restrictions designed to tamp down on rises in COVID-19 cases ahead of the holiday weekend.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled new restrictions Wednesday to handle a growing number of cases there.

RELATED Los Angeles issues guidelines for resuming film and TV productions

He ordered all restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment venues, zoos, museums, card rooms and bars be closed in 19 counties. The order applies to Contra Costa, Fresno, Glenn, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Merced, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Joaquin, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Solano, Stanislaus, Tulare and Ventura counties.

Newsom likened the measures to a "dimmer switch" to mitigate the virus' spread ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

"The framework for us is this: If you're not going to stay home and you're not going to wear masks in public, we have to enforce and we will."

Advertisement

Newsom said the surge in cases will delay planned reopenings statewide and refine orders for indoor public activities.

Los Angeles and Ventura counties announced earlier that beaches will close for the holiday weekend.

Los Angeles County reported 2,800 new cases Tuesday, its highest single-day tally, which pushed its total beyond 100,000. Neighboring Orange County also reported a single-day record of new cases.

"We need to act with haste and urgency," said County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. "The increases in cases and hospitalizations we are seeing will result in more deaths."

The City of Miami Beach, Fla., ordered a curfew from 12:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. each day, closed all restaurants for dine-in and takeout between 12:01 a.m. and 6 a.m., and halted the sale of all alcohol after 8 p.m. All new rules go into effect Thursday.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade County ordered all hotels to close their pools between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Friday through Monday.

In Miami. Mayor Carlos Gimenez ordered that most restaurants must close in the popular South Florida city between midnight and 6 a.m. each day until further notice.

A major tourism destination year-round, Florida cases have spiked over the past two weeks.

"We must take this action," he said. "Too many people were crowding into restaurants late at night, turning these establishments into breeding grounds for this deadly virus."

More than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Florida on Tuesday, where about 3,500 patients have died of the coronavirus so far.

Advertisement

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that he's postponing indoor dining indefinitely. The state is scheduled to reopen indoor dining Monday as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Phase 3 reopening plan.

"We're working with the State to postpone indoor dining as we move towards Phase 3. We've made too much progress fighting COVID-19 to risk going backwards," de Blasio tweeted.

New York state reported 458 new cases Tuesday, and has had 31,790 deaths so far.

The state of Oregon made wearing a face covering mandatory in all indoor public places on Wednesday, with Gov. Kate Brown citing COVID-19 cases spreading at "an alarming rate" in both rural and urban counties.

"I do not want to have to close down businesses again like other states are now doing. If you want your local shops and restaurants to stay open, then wear a face covering when out in public," said Brown.

Oregon has reported 8,525 coronavirus cases and 208 deaths.

Texas on Wednesday reported 8,076 new coronavirus cases, its largest single-day increase since the onset of the pandemic, as the state has reported a total of 169,062 positive cases and 2,481 deaths.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler on Wednesday said he is considering a new stay-at-home order as Travis County is expected to surpass 10,000 cases and added wearing masks should be mandatory for the next year.

California life in the COVID-19 pandemic Residents inch their way onto the Dodger Stadium parking lot where a new COVID-19 testing site was opened in Los Angeles on May 26. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo In announcing the center, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said health officials would be testing as many as 6,000 people a day at the new location, where he said he was tested for COVID-19. City officials say it will accommodate three times more people than any other testing site in Los Angeles County. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo People stroll and bike along the beach in Half Moon Bay, Calif., on May 25. Memorial Day brought out crowds to enjoy summer weather along the coast. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo Protesters hold a "Freedom Rally" calling to "open California" on the steps of City Hall in Los Angeles on May 24. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Officials have said the lockdowns are needed to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Groups hang out in pre-drawn circles in Delores Park in San Francisco on May 23. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo Warm weather and a holiday weekend brought out thousands to practice their own brands of social distancing. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo Medical professionals administer rapid pinprick COVID-19 antibody testing to food service and custodial staff from the Culver City Unified School District at the Wende Museum in Culver City, Calif., on May 23. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo A car passenger undergoes a rapid pinprick COVID-19 test. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Tom Bradley International Terminal is empty as the coronavirus outbreak has brought passenger traffic at Los Angeles International Airport to a near halt. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Striking McDonald's workers hold a motor march and protest of the company's "failed response" to the pandemic in Monterey Park, Calif., on May 20. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo A small group of employees picket outside the Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Calif., on May 19. The picketers say management is putting their health and safety at risk because of lax protocols around the treatment of COVID-19 patients, a lack of personal protective equipment and short staffing. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Two young scooter riders pause on the Embarcadero in San Francisco on May 17. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo A car hop brings an order to a customer at Mel's Drive In in San Francisco. The chain restaurant, featured in the movie "American Graffiti," has reverted to taking orders and delivering take-out food to waiting cars. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo A homeless encampment has set up a U.S. 101 underpass in Los Angeles on May 17. A federal judge issued a preliminary order on May 15 requiring that thousands of homeless people living in encampments under Los Angeles freeway overpasses and underpasses, and near entrance and exit ramps, be relocated for health and safety reasons. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Beachgoers with face masks walk past police officers upon arriving the Venice Beach boardwalk on May 15. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Volunteers unload milk as residents of the Pico/Union and MacArthur Park areas line up for food distribution hosted by the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor in Los Angeles on May 9. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo In celebration of Mother's Day, the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor and other organizations hosts a food distribution for residents impacted by the COVID-19 crisis at Jordan High School in Long Beach, Calif., on May 9. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Shoppers make their selections at one of the many wholesalers allowed to open in the downtown Los Angeles Flower District on May 8. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Workers from the Department of Public Works paint boxes on Fulton Street in the Civic Center of San Francisco on May 7. The city is attempting to place a socially disstanced tent camp for the homeless in view of City Hall. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo People line up to receive food from the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank in San Francisco on May 7. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo Neighbors gather for a socially distanced hangout on 21st Street in San Francisco on May 3. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo Volunteers distribute food during a Virtual Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Giveaway sponsored by United Hands Multi-Purpose Center to help feed thousands of South L.A. residents during the COVID-19 pandemic in Compton, California on Saturday, May 2, 2020. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced a plan to purchase more food from struggling farmers and distribute it to food banks -- some $470 million this time. The purchases, announced this week, will come in addition to the $3 billion the USDA pledged to buy farm products as part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program that was announced April 17. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Demonstrators rally for reopening the state at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., on May 1. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo California Highway Patrol officers tussle with demonstrators at the Capitol in Sacramento. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo Beachgoers seek relief from the heat where thousands converged on California beaches to take advantage of the cooler temperatures and to get a break from weeks of isolation at home in Huntington Beach, Calif., on April 30. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo A man expresses his displeasure with the governor as he rides his bike in Huntington Beach, Calif. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo A masked beachgoer watches surfers in Capitola, Calif. on April 28. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo Farmworkers harvest romaine lettuce in Salinas, Calif. on April 28. Agricultural workers remain on the job providing produce during the pandemic. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo Masked shoppers head out for fresh produce at the Farmer's Market in San Francisco on April 25. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo San Francisco firefighters hose down an area where a sick man had been sitting in Washington Square Park in San Francisco on April 23. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo A woman administers a COVID-19 testing kit at a Los Angeles Fire Department pop-up testing station, where workers in hazmat suits handed out testing swabs to the homeless from behind a protective window on April 21. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Illustrated by local artist Hijack, this mural depicts two soldiers fending off the coronavirus wearing hazmat suits with a feather duster, Windex, hand sanitizer, toilet paper and a vacuum bearing a "No COVID-19" symbol in Los Angeles on April 19. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Registered nurses at University of California Irvine Medical Center hold a candlelight vigil at their shift change to describe conditions and the need for more N95 masks, respirators and protective gear required to safely treat coronavirus patients on April 20. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Visitors sit at Delores Park in San Francisco on April 19. San Francisco Mayor London Breed has mandated that face masks be worn outside the home to protect against coronavirus. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo Businesses are boarded up along Geary Boulevard in San Francisco on April 19. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo A homeless encampment next to the main library sits in view of City Hall in San Francisco on April 19. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo Hundreds of passengers form a line to check in and board a China Southern Airlines flight to China on April 19 in Los Angeles. Passengers at the front of the line arrived at 5:30 a.m., with many others standing in line since 8 a.m. to ensure they would have a seat before the plane was full. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo People line up to receive bags of food from the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank in the parking lot of the Cow Palace in Daly City, Calif., on April 17. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo President Donald Trump unveiled a program to assist U.S. farmers and ranchers to channel their products to food banks. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo Protesters from Housing is a Human Right gather near the vacant 22-story Sunset Gordon tower in Los Angeles, demanding that the building be repurposed as housing for the homeless on April 17. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Los Angeles County Federation of Labor members stage a drive-through mobile food pantry to help feed thousands of South L.A. residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw mall in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo The drive-through pantry effort is expected to feed over 10,000 people. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Two men wait to cross the street in front of a boarded-up Pottery Barn in Pasadena, Calif., on April 16. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Postal workers return to the Hollywood Station Post Office after completing their shift in Los Angeles. The U.S. Postal Service warned Congress this week that it will completely "run out of cash" in the next several months without immediate action from the White House and Congress. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo A mural urges residents to stay home as a couple wearing masks kiss while taking a selfie on La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles on April 11. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo A masked pedestrian crosses an empty Powell Street in San Francisco on April 11. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo Shoppers, mostly masked, stand far apart to buy produce at a farmer's market on Alemany Boulevard in San Francisco on April 11. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo A homeless man sits with his belongings wearing a mask in Los Angeles on April 10. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo A patient is moved out of Gateway Care & Rehabillition Center, a skilled nursing facility in Hayward, Calif., on April 9. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo Parishioners utilize the option of a drive-through communion to kick off Holy Week at Godspeak Calvary Chapel in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on April 5. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo A drug store sells face masks after the FDA allows imports from China amid shortages in Los Angeles on April 2. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Sailors assigned to the hospital ship USNS Mercy treat a patient from Los Angeles medical facilities on March 29. The ship deployed in support of the nation's COVID-19 response efforts, and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. Photo by MC2 Erwin Jacob Miciano/U.S. Navy | License Photo Nurses at UCLA hold a candlelight vigil to show solidarity and support for nurses across the nation and to demand stronger leadership from the federal government in protecting healthcare workers and their patients at the Ronald Reagan Medical Center in Los Angeles on March 30. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo A COVID-19 quarantine for the homeless operates in a cluster of RVs at Dockweiler State Beach in Los Angeles on March 29. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Medical and fire department personnel distribute self-testing coronavirus kits to residents who made appointments in a parking lot adjacent to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on March 28. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Tourists take pictures on Twin Peaks in San Francisco on March 26. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo Beachgoers walk along Zuma Beach in Los Angeles on March 23. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti closed sports and recreation at city parks and closed parking at city beaches after seeing too many people in close proximity packing beaches, trails and parks. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo A patient has his temperature checked by a Hayward emergency medical technician at a triage station for coronavirus in Hayward, Calif., on March 23. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo Hayward emergency medical technicians check members of the public for coronavirus symptoms at a drive-up triage station in Hayward, Calif. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo A couple wait to be checked by Hayward emergency medical technicians for symptoms and high temperature. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo Shoppers at farmer's market on Alemany Street practice social distancing while waiting in line for produce in San Francisco on March 21. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo A chain-link fence surrounds the Fairfield Inn, a hotel reserved by the state to be used as a quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients, in San Carlos, Calif., on March 12. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo Medical personnel help passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship board a chartered airplane at Oakland International Airport on March 11. The passengers were quarantined on the ship before being allowed to depart. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo A woman walks on the usually bustling Stanford University campus in Palo Alto, Calif., on March 10. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo The cruise ship Grand Princess sails under the Golden Gate Bridge entering San Francisco Bay on March 9. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo