Actress and screenwriter Louisette Geiss wipes tears from her eyes as she listens to attorney Gloria Allred during a legal case involving sexual misconduct accusations against former film producer Harvey Weinstein, during a news conference in Los Angeles, Calif., on October 10, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Harvey Weinstein arrives at Manhattan Supreme Court on February 24 for his rape trial in New York City. The jury ultimately convicted him on that day. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
July 1 (UPI) -- A group of nine women who accused former film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct and harassment have agreed to a settlement of nearly $19 million that will go into a victims fund.
The deal would settle a class action lawsuit filed two years ago by New York state against Weinstein and his former production company, if it's approved in bankruptcy and federal district courts.
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the agreement on Tuesday.
"Harvey Weinstein and The Weinstein Company failed their female employees," she said in a statement. "After all the harassment, threats, and discrimination, these survivors are finally receiving some justice.
"This agreement is a win for every woman who has experienced sexual harassment, discrimination, intimidation, or retaliation by her employer."
James said the $18.9 million will go into a victims compensation fund and benefit women who say they were abused by Weinstein.
The 22-page settlement also releases Weinstein's accusers from confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements.
"Harvey Weinstein left a trail of trauma that was crushing for many women," actress and screenwriter Louisette Geiss, who led a committee of survivors seeking to establish the fund, added to Tuesday's announcement. "There is no amount of money that can make up for this injustice, but I'm extremely proud of what we've accomplished."
Weinstein is serving 23-year prison sentence following his conviction in February on criminal sexual conduct and rape charges in New York City. He also still faces criminal charges in California.
The accusations against Weinstein spearheaded the global #MeToo movement, which has since exposed a number of high-profile figures to similar complaints of sexual harassment or misconduct.
Demonstrators participate in #MeToo march against sexual harassment in LA
Actress Elizabeth Perkins (L) joins demonstrators as they took to the streets to confront the culture of sexual violence that has been pervasive throughout Hollywood and has recently come to light through the #MeToo campaign. Perkins later held a sign
that said "James Woods #MeToo." | License Photo
The protest was organized by Tarana Burke, who created the viral hashtag #MeToo after reports
of alleged sexual abuse and sexual harassment by the now disgraced former movie mogul, Harvey Weinstein. Burke created the movement
as a support network for survivors like herself and has said of the global response, "I've seen it happen over and over again in small waves, but to see it happen en masse has been pretty amazing." | License Photo
Since Weinstein's fall from grace many celebrities including Louis C.K.
and Kevin Spacey
have experienced a similar fallout after several allegations come out against them. Spacey will be written out
of his Netflix show "House of Cards" and C.K.'s latest film "I Love, You Daddy" will not be released. | License Photo
Male celebrities have been among the brave to share their own sexual assault stories. Terry Crews recounted
his own experience on Twitter claiming a Hollywood executive groped him at a party and emphasized the scale of the problem, while respecting those who still choose to remain silent. | License Photo
Stories of sexual harassment haven't been limited to Hollywood, with former Fox host Bill O'Reilly
, NPR editor Michael Oreskes
, and now senate candidate Roy Moore
all consumed in scandal surrounding allegations of sexual misconduct. | License Photo
Marchers chants
included, "Survivors united, will never be divided," and "Whatever we wear, wherever we go, yes means yes and no means no."
| License Photo
Women hold signs reading, "'Slut' is attacking women for their right to say yes.'" "'Friend Zone' is attacking women for their right to say, 'No.'" Organizer Brenda Gutierrez (not pictured) said
of the #MeToo movement, "This goes beyond Hollywood," said Brenda Gutierrez, the lead organizer of the march. "I think it's time that we're no longer silenced, no longer shamed and that we can end the stigma and I think that's a big message of this march." | License Photo
Demonstrator and survivor Jozanne Marie (not pictured) told
the Los Angeles Times, "This is a bigger issue, it's all over the world. I'm glad people are talking about it right now," she said. "I'm hopeful this movement will help remove shame. … I believe things are going to change and this is going to set us up for the next generation." | License Photo
Activist and actress Frances Fisher (not pictured) was among those marching and said
of the movement, "There's a tsunami of women and men coming forward for the first time in the history of the world and finally the mainstream media is paying attention," Fisher said. "It's an incredible moment in the history of something that has been endemic in society ever since the cavemen."
| License Photo
California State Senator Connie Leyva (not pictured) made a statement
to the demonstrators saying she would introduce legislation to ban secret settlements in sexual harassment cases, adding, "It's about time, right?" | License Photo
This year has seen a wave of activism in female empowerment beginning with the Women's March
in Washington the day after President Trump's inauguration. | License Photo