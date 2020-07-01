Harvey Weinstein arrives at Manhattan Supreme Court on February 24 for his rape trial in New York City. The jury ultimately convicted him on that day. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- A group of nine women who accused former film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct and harassment have agreed to a settlement of nearly $19 million that will go into a victims fund.

The deal would settle a class action lawsuit filed two years ago by New York state against Weinstein and his former production company, if it's approved in bankruptcy and federal district courts.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the agreement on Tuesday.

"Harvey Weinstein and The Weinstein Company failed their female employees," she said in a statement. "After all the harassment, threats, and discrimination, these survivors are finally receiving some justice.

"This agreement is a win for every woman who has experienced sexual harassment, discrimination, intimidation, or retaliation by her employer."

James said the $18.9 million will go into a victims compensation fund and benefit women who say they were abused by Weinstein.

The 22-page settlement also releases Weinstein's accusers from confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements.

"Harvey Weinstein left a trail of trauma that was crushing for many women," actress and screenwriter Louisette Geiss, who led a committee of survivors seeking to establish the fund, added to Tuesday's announcement. "There is no amount of money that can make up for this injustice, but I'm extremely proud of what we've accomplished."

Weinstein is serving 23-year prison sentence following his conviction in February on criminal sexual conduct and rape charges in New York City. He also still faces criminal charges in California.

The accusations against Weinstein spearheaded the global #MeToo movement, which has since exposed a number of high-profile figures to similar complaints of sexual harassment or misconduct.