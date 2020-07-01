PFC Vanessa Guillen, 20, was last seen April 22 in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters at Fort Hood, Texas. Photo courtesy of U.S. Army

June 30 (UPI) -- Army investigators searching for a missing soldier who disappeared more than two months ago said Tuesday they have found "partial human remains" near the Texas base where she was stationed.

U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command spokesman Chris Grey said in a statement the remains were found by special CID agents searching for PFC Vanessa Guillen in "an area of interest" close to the Leon River in Bell County where Fort Hood is located.

Advertisement

Agents from Army CID, Texas Rangers, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bell County Sheriff's Department are on the scene, he said.

"No confirmation as to the identity of the remains has been made at this point and we ask for the media and public's understanding that the identification process can take time," he said. "Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, no further information will be released at this time."

Guillen, 20, was last seen April 22 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters at Fort Hood, Army officials said. She was reported missing the next day after she was not located during a search of the barracks and unit area.

"Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day," Ford Hood said in a statement. "She was last seen in the parking lot wearing a black t-shirt and purple fitness-type pants."

Advertisement

Last week, investigators said they suspect foul play to be involved in her disappearance, which has since gained attention following public outcry by rights groups, politicians and actress Salma Hayek to find the missing soldier.

The Army said they are investigating allegations that she was also the victim of sexual harassment, though investigators had said mid-June they had no credible information to support that claim.

The CID is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for credible information leading to Guillen's whereabouts.

Guillen is the second soldier to go missing from the base in the past year.

The remains of Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales were found June 21 in a field near the base. He was last seen Aug. 19, 2019, driving a black Kia Rio near the Fort Hood base with his last known contact occurring the next day.

Investigators have said they have no credible information or evidence that links the two missing soldiers.