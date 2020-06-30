A New York state judge Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order against publication of a book by President Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- A New York state judge has halted publication of a book President Donald Trump's niece, Mary, wrote about her uncle.

N.Y. Supreme Court Justice Hal Greenwald issued a temporary restraining order against Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster from publishing the book, titled "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," or any portion of it, which was otherwise set for release on July 28.

Advertisement

Arguments in the case continue and Greenwald ordered Mary Trump, attorneys, and the publisher to appear back in court on July 10.

President Trump's brother, Robert Trump, had requested the order, claiming that the book violated a non-disclosure agreement that was part of a settlement agreement over her inheritance from the estate of Fred Trump, her grand-uncle, after his death in 1999.

Mary Trump's uncle and siblings alleged she "lives primarily off the Trump income" and is "not gainfully employed," in an obscure court filing after a family feud over the inheritance decades ago, but she was working towards a new career and has since become a clinical psychologist.

Her lawyer, Ted Boutrous, said that they would file an immediate appeal.

"This book, which addresses matters of great public concern and importance about a sitting president in election year, should not be suppressed even for one day," Boutrous said.

RELATED John Bolton memoir released after weeklong legal fight

Boutrous also called the order "a prior restraint on core political speech that flatly violates the First Amendment."

Robert Trump's lawyer, Charles Harder, called the book "truly reprehensible."

Harder added that his client would seek "enormous damages" against Mary Trump and Simon Schuster unless they dropped plans to release the book.