June 30 (UPI) -- The Justice Department charged Glenmark Pharmaceuticals with conspiring to fix prices for generic drugs on Tuesday.

Glenmark was charged with conspiring with other generic drug companies to increase and maintain prices for cholesterol drug pravastatin between May 2013 and December 2015.

The complaint alleges the conspiracy resulted in a gain of $200 million for the companies involved.

Glenmark is the fifth company to be charged in connection with antitrust violations in the generic pharmaceutical industry within the last 13 months, the Justice Department said.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of $100 million, which may be increased to twice the amount the companies gained from the crime or twice the loss of the consumers.

Apotex, one of the companies the Justice Department named as a conspirator with Glenmark, agreed to pay a $24 million penalty in May in the price-fixing scheme.

Four other generic pharmaceutical companies have also paid more than $229 million in settlements with the Justice Department.