June 30 (UPI) -- The body of a missing hiker Matthew Bunker was discovered at Mount Rainier National Park in Washington, National Park Service officials said Tuesday.

Officials said the body of Bunker, 28, was discovered at the base of Liberty Ridge, where he was reported missing by another member of his climbing party Friday.

"Bunker was skiing behind his partner at approximately 10,400 feet in elevation, near Thumb Rock," the park said. "As they were descending from Thumb Rock, unknown events caused his fall in steep treacherous terrain."

Deputy superintendent of Mount Rainier National Park Tracy Swartout offered condolences to Bunker's loved ones and said it "brings us a great degree of sorrow to be unable to bring him home to his family."

Bunker was the third hiker to go missing at the park within a week. Vincent Djie, a 25-year-old Indonesian student who has been living in Seattle, was last seen June 19 hiking in the Longmire area of the park.

A third search, unrelated to the others, also was underway at the Paradise area of the park for Talal Sabbagh, a 27-year-old hiker from Seattle. He was reported missing June 22, when a preliminary search was conducted.

Park officials said Tuesday that they are working closely with the families of the two missing hikers as the searches are are ongoing.

"Each and every person that goes missing on Mount Rainier is deeply concerning," Swartout said. "Our collective hearts ache with the families and loved ones of those who remain missing, who are seeking solace and answers during some of the most difficult days of their lives."