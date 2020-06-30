Officials at Yellowstone National Park said the goring victim came to within 10 feet of the bison multiple times. File Photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Emergency medical officials transported a 72-year-old woman to a hospital after a bison gored her as she approached to take a photograph at Yellowstone National Park, park officials said.

The woman, whose name wasn't released, was gored multiple times Thursday at Bridge Bay Campground. Park officials said she came within 10 feet of the large animal against park recommendations.

"The series of events that led to the goring suggest the bison was threatened by being repeatedly approached to within 10 feet," Yellowstone's senior bison biologist Chris Geremia said.

"Bison are wild animals that respond to threats by displaying aggressive behaviors like pawing the ground, snorting, bobbing their head, bellowing, and raising their tail. If that doesn't make the threat (in this instance it was a person) move away, a threatened bison may charge. To be safe around bison, stay at least 25 yards away, move away if they approach, and run away or find cover if they charge."

The woman was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by air. The park said it's investigating the incident.