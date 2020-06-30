June 30 (UPI) -- Martin Gugino, a 75-year-old protester who was injured after being pushed by Buffalo, N.Y., police, was released from the hospital on Tuesday, his lawyer said.

Gugino's attorney said he was released from Erie County Medical Center nearly four weeks after two Buffalo police officers were caught on video pushing him to the ground. He will continue his recovery at an undisclosed location.

The attorney said Gugino's skull was fractured during the June 4 incident, but he is able to walk with assistance.

"Martin wants to thank the entire hospital staff for their exceptional dedication and professionalism," his attorney said. "He received truly outstanding care and for that, he is grateful."

Buffalo police officers Robert McCabe, 32, and Aaron Torglaski, 39, were both suspended without pay and charged with second-degree assault.

Video of the incident shows Gugino approaching officers during a protest sparked by the police-involved killing of George Floyd, when the two officers push him to the ground and he is seen bleeding from his head.