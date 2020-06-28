June 28 (UPI) -- A lone gunman entered a Walmart distribution center in Northern California, killing one person and injuring six others with a semi-automatic rifle before police officers killed him, authorities said.

Louis Lane, who worked at the Red Bluff area center near Redding in February 2019 and was released from his job for failing to show up for his shift, was shot dead during an exchange of gunfire in the parking lot around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, {link:a Tehama County sheriff's official said: "https://www.redding.com/story/news/2020/06/27/shooter-is about 110 miles north of Sacramento and 160 miles south of Oregon border

The 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at a local hospital, Tehama County Sheriff's Office said.

Walmart employee Martin Haro-Lozano, 45, was transported to the hospital by an on-duty deputy sheriff, but later died, officials said. It wasn't know if he had a relationship to the shooter.

Another victim, who was struck by the shooter's car as he drove into the building, remains at the hospital. Six people were at local area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to moderate, Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said.

Several hundreds workers were at the center at the time of the shooting. He crashed his car into the lobby area, causing a fire, where a few employees were working.

Law enforcement engaged in shots with the gunman.

"I would estimate 20 to 30 rounds exchanged," Johnston said.

Vince Krick told the Redding Record Searchlight he was waiting outside because his wife and son work at the facility. They weren't hurt.

"It was real crazy, because, you know, you can't do nothing," Krick said.