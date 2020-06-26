An American Airlines plane sits at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport in St. Louis on March 28. American said this week it will start filling flights to capacity again on July 1. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- American Airlines said Friday it will start filling its flight to capacity starting July 1 but will allow passengers to move to open seats if they are available at no extra cost.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, American had blocked off 50 percent of the middle seats in the main cabin. Other airlines, like Delta Air Lines, Jet Blue and Southwest Airlines, have been blocking all middle seats.

"As more people continue to travel, customers may notice that flights are booked to capacity starting July 1," American said in a statement. "American will continue to notify customers and allow them to move to more open flights when available, all without incurring any cost. This is in addition to the airline's current travel waivers.

"If space is available once boarding is complete -- taking into consideration any aircraft weight or balance restrictions -- customers may move to another seat within their ticketed cabin subject to availability.

Ross Feinstein, an American spokesman, said the airline has had its busiest days since April while it has added intensified cleaning and making face masks mandatory for passengers and crew.

"We believe it is safe to go back to our normal capacity,'' Feinstein said.

American follows United and Spirit airlines, which are already booking to capacity.