Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan testifies before a Senate panel on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on July 20, 2019. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan will testify at a Senate oversight hearing Thursday that will examine immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Morgan will testify before the Senate committee on homeland security and governmental affairs in a hearing titled "CBP Oversight: Examining the Evolving Challenges Facing the Agency."

Advertisement

The hearing begins at 9:30 a.m. EDT and will be streamed live.

Thursday's hearing comes two days after Morgan accompanied President Donald Trump on a visit to a section of border wall in Arizona, which marked the completion of 200 miles of barrier. The administration aims to build 450 miles by the end of the year.

RELATED Appeals court rules Trump can expand expedited deportation policies

"My administration has done more than any administration in the history to secure our southern border. Our border has never been more secure," Trump said during Tuesday's visit.

The number of migrants arrested at the border has decreased dramatically since an unprecedented surge that saw 133,000 migrants arrested in May 2019, according to CPB statistics.

Last month, CBP apprehended 21,000 migrants, most of whom were immediately deported under a coronavirus-related public health measure.

CBP came under criticism from House Democrats this month when it was reported the agency was part of a federal effort that used drones, airplanes and helicopters in several cities to monitor activists protesting the police killing of George Floyd.

"This administration has undermined the First Amendment freedoms of Americans of all races who are rightfully protesting George Floyd's killing," a group of Democratic lawmakers wrote in a letter to acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, demanding a "complete list of jurisdictions where DHS conducted or assisted in conducting surveillance of any protests."

Morgan denied drones were used for surveillance and called the reports "false narratives."