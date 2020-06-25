President Donald Trump greets Korean War veterans as he tours the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump laid a wreath at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Thursday to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War.

The couple entered the memorial at 11:23 a.m. and paid respects at the wreath before the president saluted while a trumpeter played taps.

They then went on to greet Korean War veterans in attendance.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and South Korean ambassador to the United States Lee Soo Hyuck also attended the event.

The Korean War Veterans Memorial is located in the National Mall southeast of the Lincoln Memorial and south of the Reflecting Pool.

It features stainless steel statues of Vietnam soldiers as well as the Pool of Remembrance, dedicated to the U.S. Forces that served in the war.

The Korean War began on June 25, 1950, when more than 135,000 North Korean troops invaded South Korea and ended on July 27, 1953, with the signing of an armistice.

More than 5 million people were killed during the conflict, including more than 33,000 Americans.