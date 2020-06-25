Patrick Crusius also faces 22 new counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the people he injured. File Photo courtesy of the FBI

June 25 (UPI) -- An El Paso County, Texas, grand jury on Thursday returned an additional capital murder charge for a man accused of targeting Hispanic shoppers in a Walmart shooting last year.

Patrick Crusius, 21, now faces 23 counts of capital murder after one of the victims, Guillermo "Memo" Garcia died of his injuries in April.

Garcia had been hospitalized since August at the Del Sol Medical Center.

The mass shooting took place Aug. 3 at a Walmart Supercenter frequented by shoppers from both Texas and neighboring Mexico. Among the dead were 13 Americans, eight Mexicans and one German.

Crusius allegedly published a manifesto on the Internet before the attack saying the shooting was "a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas."

In addition to the new murder charge, the grand jury also added 22 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the 22 people injured in the shooting.

El Paso County District Attorney Jamie Esparza said the new assault charges carry a hate crime enhancement, which is punishable by life in prison. The capital murder charges are punishable by the death penalty.