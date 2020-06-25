Mourners hold up cellphone lights at the vigil. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo
Mourners gather at an interfaith vigil on Sunday, the day after the mass shooting. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke (L) and his wife Amy pray at the interfaith vigil. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo
Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty for the gunman. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo
A young girl attends the vigil with a flag draped on her shoulders. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo
Investigators are probing racial prejudice as a motive for the mass shooting. Six of those who died and seven who were injured were Mexican nationals, Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador said. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo
Bishop Mark Seitz addresses the community at an interfaith vigil. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo
The massacre in El Paso is among the top 10
deadliest single-day shootings in modern U.S. history. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo
Internet services provider Cloudflare said it has stopped hosting
a controversial website that is connected to at least three mass shootings, possibly including this one. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo
A memorial lies outside the Walmart on Sunday. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo
Diana Martinez holds a sign she made before a vigil at Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo
Members of the community make signs before a vigil at the center. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo
Artist Manuel Oliver stands in front of a mural he is painting of his son, Joaquin, who was killed in the Parkland School shooting, outside of Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo
The U.S. Attorney for the western district of Texas, John F. Bash, announces the government is pushing hate crime and domestic terrorism charges against the shooter. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo
El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen told reporters the gunman surrendered to authorities in the store. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo
People attend a vigil at St. Pius X Church in El Paso on Saturday. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo
Three women embrace after a vigil at the church. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo
People exit St. Pius X Church following the vigil. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo
Attendees get emotional while attending the vigil. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo
An attendee gets emotional while attending the vigil. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo
Police respond to the mass shooting at Walmart and the Cielo Vista Mall on Saturday. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo
The shooter was apprehend without police firing a shot at 11:06 a.m., 21 minutes after police received first notification of the shooting. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo
People evacuated from Walmart sit outside a cordoned-off area. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo
Police respond to the shooting. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo
Police question a family during the mass shooting. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo
People are evacuated from the Cielo Vista Mall. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo
Police respond to the mass shooting. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo