Joe Biden speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pa., on July 27, 2016. The 2020 convention in Milwaukee was adjusted Wednesday to a smaller and more virtual event in response to the coronavirus crisis. File Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- The Democratic Party says there will be adjustments to its nominating convention in August, which will now be more of a virtual event -- with delegates staying home and presumptive nominee Joe Biden accepting in person in Milwaukee.

The Democratic National Committee announced the changes late Wednesday. For one, the main venue for the event changed from the Fiserv Forum to the smaller Wisconsin Center, a short distance away.

DNC Chair Tom Perez said the event, scheduled for Aug. 17-20, will be influenced by medical experts and delegates will participate remotely.

Biden will appear at the convention center in Milwaukee at the end of the four-day event and deliver his acceptance speech there, the party noted.

The moves were made to accommodate safety related to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Democrats are listening to health experts and adjusting our plans," Perez tweeted. "I could not be prouder of the work the [convention] is doing and cannot wait for us to officially nominate [Biden] this August."

"The city of Milwaukee has been an incredible partner and we are committed to highlighting Wisconsin as a key battleground state a tour convention this August," Jen O'Malley Dillon, Biden's campaign manager, said in a statement. "This will be a convention for all Americans who wish to join our mission to win the battle for the soul of this nation and build a fairer, more united country for us all."

Milwaukee had hoped for 50,000 attendees at the convention, which occurs for both major political parties just once every four years. Now, the gathering will be much smaller and will feature satellite venues.

"Everything is on the line this November, which is why we must find creative and forward-looking ways to organize, mobilize, and unite our party around our shared values at the convention so that we can launch Joe Biden to victory this fall," said convention CEO Joe Solmonese.

The Republican Party said this month its convention to renominate President Donald Trump will shift to Jacksonville, Fla., after the first and only day in Charlotte, N.C., to accommodate large crowds with fewer coronavirus restrictions.