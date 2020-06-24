Roger Stone, a former campaign adviser to President Donald Trump, arrives for a sentencing hearing at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington, D.C., on February 20. Stone was ultimately sentenced to 40 months in prison after the Justice Department intervened in the case and superseded an initial recommendation of between seven and nine years. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- One of the federal prosecutors who tried political strategist Roger Stone -- and then quit the case after the Trump administration intervened to lessen his recommended punishment -- will testify in Congress Wednesday.

Aaron S.J. Zelinsky will appear before the House judiciary committee to answer questions about what occurred in the Justice Department when it superseded prosecutors' recommendation for Stone's sentence in February.

Advertisement

Zelinsky is scheduled to testify at noon EDT Wednesday and the hearing, titled, "Oversight of the Department of Justice: Political Interference and Threats to Prosecutorial Independence."

Justice Department employee John W. Elias is also set to testify about the case and other potential politically motivated actions by the Justice Department under U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

Democratic lawmakers want to know if the department waded into the case, a rare move, as a favor to President Donald Trump. Stone, who is serving a 40-month prison sentence, is a longtime ally of the president's.

"What I heard -- repeatedly -- was that Roger Stone was being treated differently from any other defendant because of his relationship to the president," Zelinsky will tell the panel, according to prepared remarks.

House Democrats have presented both Zelinsky and Elias as whistle-blowers, who receive protections for sharing information with Congress while acting as civil servants.

Stone was convicted of charges that arose from the Russia investigation, which included lying to Congress, witness tampering and interfering in the House's inquiry. Congressional investigators had searched for any potential ties between the Trump campaign and operators in Moscow.

Stone's sentence was far lighter than the seven to nine years the four prosecutors in the case, which included Zelinsky had recommended. Not long after making that recommendation to the judge, following a public complaint from Trump that Stone was being treated unfairly, the department and Barr asked for a lesser sentence.

Zelinsky and the other three prosecutors subsequently quit the case and two resigned entirely from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, D.C.

A group of more than 1,100 former Justice Department officials later called on Barr to resign for interfering in "the fair administration of justice."

Elias, a senior career official in the department's antitrust division, will also testify that the administration inappropriately used antitrust power to investigate mergers and acquisitions in the marijuana industry because Barr "did not like the nature of their underlying business."

He will tell the panel, according to his prepared remarks, that Barr similarly initiated an antitrust review of one particular deal after it was criticized by Trump. That agreement involved four automakers and the state of California over fuel efficiency and emissions.