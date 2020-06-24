June 24 (UPI) -- Leaders at a Massachusetts long-term care facility for veterans made "substantial errors" in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in the deaths of 76 residents, according to an independent investigation ordered by Gov. Charlie Baker.

In addition to the 76 deaths, 84 additional veterans and more than 80 staff members at the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke tested positive for COVID-19, according to the report.

"This report lays out in heartbreaking detail the terrible failures that unfolded at the facility and the tragic outcomes that followed," said Baker.

The investigation found that leadership at the facility contributed to the spread of the coronavirus by consolidating veterans who already had the virus with those who were asymptomatic in addition to other errors.

"Our analysis of the Home's preparations for and response to COVID-19 in light of existing public health recommendations has identified substantial errors and failures by the Home's leadership that likely contributed to the death toll during the outbreak," the report said.

The report said the "most substantial error" occurred on March 27 when leadership made the decision to move all veterans, including some who tested positive for the coronavirus, from one of two locked dementia units into another locked dementia unit where they were crowded with veterans already living there, some of whom had also been infected.

"Rather than isolating those with the disease from those who were asymptomatic -- a basic tenet of infection control -- the consolidation of these two units resulted in more than 40 veterans crowded into a space designed to hold 25," the report stated. "This overcrowding was the opposite of infection control; instead, it put those who were asymptomatic at even greater risk of contracting COVID-19."

Further, the report found that delays in testing veterans who displayed symptoms and closing common spaces, as well as failure to stop staff from rotating among units and inconsistent use of protective equipment, exasperated the issue.

The investigation also found that Fransisco Urena, secretary of the Massachusetts Department of Veterans' Services, failed to fill a position created by the legislature within the department to oversee the Soldiers' Home.

Urena said the position was not filled because it was "never funded" by the legislature but four annual reports submitted to legislature never referenced that the role was underfunded or unfilled.

On Tuesday, Urena told local news station WCVB that he had been asked to resign as the state's secretary of Veteran's Services.