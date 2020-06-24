June 24 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Co., the world's fifth-largest automaker, unveiled a plan Wednesday to become wholly carbon neutral within 30 years and fully power all its plants with green energies in half that time.

The plan, detailed in the company's Sustainability Report Wednesday, said Ford will focus on vehicle use, its supply base and company facilities in the coming years to help achieve two goals -- attaining carbon neutrality by 2050 and running its plants with locally sourced renewable energy by 2035.

"That means energy would come only from sources that naturally replenish -- such as hydropower, geothermal, wind or solar," the company said.

"We can develop and make great vehicles, sustain and grow a strong business and protect our planet at the same time," added Ford Vice President Bob Holycross.

"We don't have all the answers yet but are determined to work with all of our global and local partners and stakeholders to get there."

Ford said it plans to invest more than $11 billion in zero-emissions technology that will be featured on the forthcoming Mustang Mach-E, Transit Commercial and the fully electric F-150 pickup.

Ford is the second-largest U.S. automaker, behind General Motors, and the fifth-largest in the world.

"We congratulate Ford on its commitment to be carbon neutral by 2050," Mindy Lubber, CEO of sustainability non-profit Ceres, said in a statement. "Ford recognizes the urgency to address climate change, and we urge every company to take action and commit to science-based targets within their global enterprises."

Ford said earlier this month it has a deal with Volkswagen AG to partner on numerous projects, including electric cars, self-driving technology and new commercial vehicles.

Ford, BMW, Honda and Volkswagen signed an agreement with the state of California last year to produce vehicles that average nearly 50 miles per gallon by 2026, in accordance with standards set by the Obama administration. The deal, however, is now the subject of an antitrust investigation by the Trump administration.