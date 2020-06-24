Disney postponed the reopening of its California parks, originally scheduled for July 17, after the state said it would not issue guidance on theme parks until after July 4. File Photo by Brendan McDemid/EPA

June 24 (UPI) -- Disney on Wednesday announced that it has postponed plans to reopen its California theme parks citing a delay in guidance from the state.

The company said it was forced to postpone the phased reopening of its Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks, originally scheduled for July 17, after the state of California indicated it would not provide theme park reopening guidelines until after July 4.

Plans to reopen the Grand Californian hotel and spa and the Paradise Pier Hotel on July 23 will also be affected as Disney said it must negotiate agreements with unions to return employees to work.

"Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials," said Disney. "Once we have a clearer understanding of when guidelines will be released, we expect to be able to communicate a reopening date."

Disney noted that reopening plans for Shanghai Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disney Resort and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida have been approved.

Plans to reopen the Downtown Disney District shopping area in California on July 9 will also continue as planned.

The announcement came as California has experienced a surge of COVID-19 cases, reporting more than 6,000 new positive cases on two consecutive days this week, with cases in Orange County -- where Disneyland and California Adventure are located -- rising to more than 10,700 on Tuesday.