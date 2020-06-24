Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been charged with sexually assaulting four women in West Hollywood in separate incidents that go back to 2014. Photo by Francis Specker/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- Los Angeles County prosecutors have charged adult film star Ron Jeremy with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth in separate incidents that go back as far as 2014.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced in a statement Tuesday that Jeremy, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, has been charged with three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and battery. If convicted, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 90 years to life in state prison.

According to the criminal complaint, Jeremy, 67, is accused of raping a 25-year-old woman at a West Hollywood home in May 2014, sexually assaulting two women, ages 33 and 46, on separate incidents in 2017 and raping a 30-year-old woman in July 2019. The last three incidents are said to have occurred at the same West Hollywood bar.

Following the announcement of the charges, Dante Rusciolelli, owner of Golden Artists Entertainment, which represented Jeremy, announced they were dropping him as a client.

"We hope that these allegations against him are not true, but if they are, we hope that he is prosecuted," Rusciolelli said in a statement.

The district attorney's office said it declined a fourth case against Jeremy concerning a 2016 incident "due to insufficient evidence."

Prosecutors have recommended bail be set at $6.6 million.