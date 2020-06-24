The epicenter of the earthquake was about 17 miles outside Lone Pine, Calif. Image courtesy of USGS

June 24 (UPI) -- A 5.8-magnitude earthquake rattled Southern California on Wednesday, causing little damage throughout the region.

The epicenter of the temblor was located 11 miles north-northwest of Lone Pine, Calif., and about 160 miles north of Los Angeles, where some residents reported feeling shaking. People also said they felt the quake in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

A resident of Clovis, Calif., told KABC-TV the earthquake caused a crack in the tile of her home. A grocery store in Lone Pine also shared footage of food strewn across the floor of the business.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said a nearby aqueduct showed no signs of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said there were several aftershocks after the original earthquake around 10:30 a.m.