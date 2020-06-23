Hogan Gidley will become national press secretary for the Trump campaign on July 1. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- White House spokesman Hogan Gidley is leaving his post to become the press secretary for President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, the president said Tuesday.

Gidley has been deputy press secretary at the White House for nearly three years. He'll fill the role left vacant by Kayleigh McEnany when she left the campaign in April to become White House press secretary.

Advertisement

"Hogan Gidley will be leaving the White House on July 1 and heading over to my campaign to be the National Press Secretary. He is a strong, loyal and trusted member of the team that I know will do an outstanding job! We must WIN this election!" Trump tweeted.

Before joining the Trump administration, Gidley worked for former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, and former U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Dole, R-N.C., and Rick Santorum, R-Pa.

His move to the Trump campaign is one of several in recent months as the president heads into the final stretch of the general election. Bill Stepien became deputy press secretary and Erine Perrine became head of press communications. Jason Miller was moved from communications to strategy.