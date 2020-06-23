Campaign rally attendees gather in the Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday, June 20, 2020. President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa comes as coronavirus cases are on the rise in many states across the country. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

The Tulsa County health director called for the rally to be rescheduled because of a recent increase in coronavirus cases. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

President Trump originally planned the rally for June 19, but rescheduled it so it didn't coincide with Juneteenth. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

The Tulsa, Okla., rally is Trump's first since March 2 in Charlotte, N.C. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

A couple from Washington, D.C., wait outside the BOK Center. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Organizers expect the BOK Center to be filled to capacity -- 19,000. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

The Oklahoma Supreme Court declined Saturday to enforce mandatory 6-foot social distancing and facial coverings at the rally. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

A view from the crowd inside the BOK Center as Trump held his first campaign rally since March. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Eric Trump and Laura Trump address the crowd at Trump's Tulsa rally. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

A crowd gathers inside the BOK Center for Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa, Okla., on June 20, 2020. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Three days after restarting his campaign tour in Oklahoma, President Donald Trump will visit Arizona Tuesday for an agenda that includes a trip to the border and a speech at a Phoenix church -- a schedule that's drawn concern due to the state's rising number of coronavirus cases.

The president is scheduled to arrive in Yuma at 8 a.m. PDT and travel to a Customs and Border Patrol station in the city where he will participate in a roundtable briefing on border security.

Trump next will depart for San Luis to visit a section of border wall that's under construction. The president said Monday he will "celebrate the 212th plus mile of completion" of the wall during the visit.

The president's roundtable briefing is scheduled for 11:20 a.m. PDT and will be streamed live.

Trump's trip to Arizona -- his third visit to the state in five months -- will conclude with an afternoon speech at Dream City Church in Phoenix for a rally organized by Students for Trump, where the White House said he will speak to young Americans.

The president's speech is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. PDT and will be streamed live.

Gov. Doug Ducey, who will accompany Trump during the visit, has come under pressure to cancel the events due to the upsurge of COVID-19 cases. A pair of Trump campaign staffers tested positive following the president's rally in Tulsa last weekend, which was his first in months.

Arizona reported a fifth consecutive day of at least 2,000 new coronavirus cases on Monday, and intensive care patients reached record numbers, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said Monday she opposes Trump's church rally and urged attendees to wear protective face coverings -- including Trump.

"Everyone attending tomorrow's event, particularly any elected official, should set an example to residents by wearing a mask," she said in a statement. "This includes the president."

Gallego said church officials have agreed to hand out masks to attendees and take their temperatures on arrival.