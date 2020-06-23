A voter wears a face mask while casting a ballot during the primary election in Washington, D.C., on June 2. Three states will stage primaries on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- New York, Virginia and Kentucky hold primary elections Tuesday in congressional and local races, including choosing the Democratic opponent for Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

The primaries in Kentucky and New York were rescheduled from earlier dates due to the coronavirus pandemic. In-person voters are expected to face long lines due to distancing requirements and possible shortages of volunteers at polling places.

With the Democratic presidential race decided in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden, the most closely watched contest is in Kentucky, where Democrats will choose between Amy McGrath and Charles Booker as the party's Senate nominee.

The winner will face the incumbent McConnell, who serves as Senate majority leader and is among President Donald Trump's most powerful supporters.

McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot whose lost a close race for the House two years ago, has strong backing from the Democrats' moderate wing and a large fundraising edge.

Once considered a cinch for the nomination, she now faces a strong challenge from Booker, a 35-year-old African-American freshman state legislator and social activist whose campaign has surged after the police-involved shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville in March and George Floyd in Minnesota in May. He has received endorsements from key progressive leaders, including Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Elections observers anticipate some problems in the voting process after Kentucky officials reduced the number of in-person polling places from 3,700 to 170 due to health concerns.

Some Democrats have said the move is likely to disenfranchise black voters in urban areas, where lines at the few remaining polling places are expected to be hours long.

Recent polling have shown a low approval rating for McConnell in his home state. However, similar numbers also preceded his re-election in 2014, when he won by more than 15 points.

In New York, Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez -- whose victory over a veteran Democratic opponent in the 2018 primary ignited a progressive wave in the party -- now faces an upstart challenger of her own.

Though she is expected to win the nomination, Ocasio-Cortez's performance against House hopeful and former CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera will be watched closely for signs that voters may agree with critics who say Ocasio-Cortez is spending too much time on national issues and neglecting her constituents in the Bronx borough of New York City.

In another test of progressive clout, Democratic incumbent Rep. Eliot Engel, a moderate with support from Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer, faces a stiff challenge Tuesday from newcomer and high school principal Jamaal Bowman -- who's won endorsements from Ocasio-Cortez, Warren and other progressives.

Due to the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of New York residents are voting by mail, which could bring delays in naming the winners that could stretch over several days.

In Virginia, a pair of freshman Democratic House members will see their Republican challengers determined in Tuesday's primary.

Three GOP contenders are vying for a chance in November to face first-term Rep. Elaine Luria -- including Scott Taylor, who held the seat for a single term before being unseated by Luria in 2018. Both are U.S. Navy veterans in a district that includes Naval Station Norfolk, the world's largest naval station.

Elsewhere in the state, a group of six Republican candidates are vying to face first-term Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who upset a Republican incumbent in 2018 as part of the Democratic "blue wave" that regained control of the U.S. House.