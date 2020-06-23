Bolton's book, "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," was released online and at booksellers nationwide Tuesday. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- The controversial memoir from former national security adviser John Bolton was released Tuesday after a legal fight that lasted for a week.

The Justice Department asked a federal judge on June 16 to block the book, The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir, arguing that it contained classified information.

Washington, D.C., District Court Judge Royce Lamberth last weekend refused the department's request to grant an injunction, saying some of the book's disputed contents were already available.

Lamberth did rule that the book "likely jeopardized national security by disclosing classified information," which could allow Bolton's profits from sales of the book to be seized and expose him to potential criminal liability.

Bolton denied the book contains classified information and said the Trump administration was merely trying to block it to keep embarrassing details from the public.

Trump praised the judge for acknowledging there could be national security concerns in the memoir.

Bolton, who calls himself a "lifelong conservative," said last week Trump is not fit for office. In his book, he said Trump had asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to buy U.S. agriculture products to enhance his 2020 election prospects.

South Korean lawmaker Kim Hong-gul criticized Bolton Tuesday for the memoir, saying it's made negotiating with North Korea even more difficult.

"The third-rate politicians emerging in the United States, once considered a first-rate nation, are about to cause grave damage to peace on the Korean Peninsula," he wrote on social media.