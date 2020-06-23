Tomika Miller, the widow of Rayshard Brooks, follows the casket as it is carried out of the church at the end of his funeral Tuesday at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

June 23 (UPI) -- The family and friends of Rayshard Brooks gathered at Atlanta's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church on Tuesday to hold a funeral for the man killed in a police-involved shooting earlier this month.

Brooks, 27, died June 12 after Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe shot him in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant. Rolfe faces a murder charge for the shooting, which sparked anti-racism and police brutality protests.

Advertisement

The Rev. Bernice A. King, the daughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., gave a eulogy. The elder king was pastor at the church, where he spoke about the civil rights movement.

Bernice King made reference to the "all-too-familiar" stories of police killing unarmed black people in the United States. Brooks' death came amid weeks of protests in response to the police-involved killing of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis.

"We are here because individuals continue to hide behind badges and trainings and policies and procedures rather than regarding the humanity of others in general and black lives specifically," King said.

"Rayshard Brooks' death will not be in vain because justice will roll down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream."

Though there was a public viewing for Brooks on Monday, his family kept Tuesday's funeral private. His widow, Tomika Miller, and four children, ranging in age from 1 to 13, were in attendance, along with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and former state Rep. Stacey Abrams.