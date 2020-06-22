Customers visit an Apple store in Beijing on Sunday. The tech giants kicks off its WWDC 2020 developers conference Monday. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Apple's annual developers' conference, known as WWDC, begins Monday amid speculation the tech giant will announce plans to use its own processor chips in Mac computers and roll out a new operating system for the iPhone.

WWDC 2020, unlike previous conferences, will be conducted mostly online.

The weeklong event will begin with a keynote address at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, which will be streamed live.

Observers expect the biggest revelation to come from WWDC 2020 will be a long-rumored move by Apple away from using Intel processors in Mac computers to those produced in-house.

Bloomberg reported the company has decided to move ahead with the plan to use its own custom-designed "ARM" silicon chips in Mac laptops at first and later in Mac desktops. The change will allow Apple to depend less on outside suppliers and reduce costs.

Apple uses its own ARM processors in its mobile iPhone and iPad products, where they have won praise for enabling longer battery life. Skeptics, however, note they have not yet equaled Intel processors for speed and computing power.

Tech industry pundits also expect Apple to introduce iOS 14, the latest version of its mobile operating system for iPhone and iPad.

A leaked early version of the system showed changes include allowing users to set third-party applications as defaults, according to the MacRumors tech news website.

For instance, under the new iOS, users could designate Google's Chrome web browser or Gmail email app as defaults rather than Apple's own products, which are included in the devices.

If confirmed, the move will come as Apple is facing increased antitrust scrutiny over allegations it unfairly undercuts third-party applications on its platforms.

The European Commission said last week it is investigating the company over worries its Apple Pay and iOS App Store services stifle competition. The EU launched the probe after mounting criticism from Apple's competitors, such as Spotify.