June 22 (UPI) -- The Bush Fire in southern Arizona, outside of Phoenix, has burned more than 186,000 acres with 42 percent contained since it ignited over a week ago, a Monday update showed.

The fire was sparked by a car fire on Bush Highway on June 13, which ignited dry brush and grass.

Since then, it has burned through 186,086 acres of land in the Tonto National Forest around State Route 87 northeast of Mesa, with 42 percent contained, a Monday update showed.

It has become the fifth largest wildfire in state history, surpassing the No. 5 spot held by the Woodbury Fire, which burned through 124,000 acres in the Superstition Mountains a year ago.

The fire has not harmed people or structures, according to updates.

On Sunday, Gila County Sheriff's Office lifted evacuation orders from Jake's Corner to Tonto Basin, allowing residents to return home after fire officials determined it was safe. Roadblocks remain on State Route 87 at the State Route 188 Junction and residents were told to be ready to show proof of residence.

The sheriff's office thanked some companies, including Bold Heart Custom Creations, HCN Logistics, That Guy Junk Removal, Diamond Back Off Road Rental, and Little Caeser's Pizza Saturday for donating 6,000 bottles of water and 800 slices of pizza to those working on containing the fire.

Some communities are still in "set" evacuation notice, which means they should voluntarily consider moving to a shelter, including Gisela, Rye, Deer Creek, 76 Ranch and Bar T Bar Ranch.

Sunflower and Apache Lake communities are under "go" evacuation notice, which means danger in the area is imminent and life threatening.

The American Red Cross has set up evacuation centers at the Lee Kornegay School in Miami, Arizona, and the Payson Senior Center in Payson, Arizona, also has a shelter.

Some recreation areas are still closed along the Lower Salt River, including Sugarloaf, Four Peaks, Lower Sycamore, Pobrecito, Butcher Jones and Saguaro Lake.