June 22 (UPI) -- A street party in Charlotte, N.C. turned violent early Monday, killing two people while at least a dozen others were injured, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

The shooting, which happened near Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Park, occurred after authorities were called to the area after a car struck a pedestrian.

Advertisement

"A short time later, they located a female victim with an apparent gunshot wound, lying in the roadway on Beatties Ford Road," the authorities said in a statement. "The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by Medic.

"Additionally, eight other victims were struck by gunfire on Beatties Ford Road. One victim was transported to the hospital by Medic with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital a short time later," the statement added.

Police said they believe multiple shooters were involved in the incident, but it remained under investigation. They said no arrests have been made.

"Preliminary information gathered during the investigation indicates that several shooters discharged dozens of shots into the crowd who had been gathered in the area," police said in a statement.

It was not determined what led to the shooting in what was described by police as an "impromptu block party."