June 20 (UPI) -- Kentray Young, the hip-hop artist who went by the name Tray Savage, was shot and killed in Chicago, police said.

Young, 26, was driving Friday morning when an unknown assailant fired at his vehicle, striking him in the neck and shoulder, and causing him to crash into three other cars.

Advertisement

He died of his injuries at University of Chicago Medical Center.

The rapper was part of Chief Keef's record label, Glory Boyz Entertainment. He was known for his songs "Faces," "Know Who I Am," "Got the Mac" and "Chiefin Keef."

"The entire Chief Glo Gang Family are extremely saddened about the loss of Kentray 'Tray Savage' Young who was taken too soon today," a representative for the company said in a statement Friday.

"His first love was always devoted to his fiancé, kids, family, and music. Regrettably, we can't take back the actions done by others, but we stand firmly behind the fact that Kentray 'Tray Savage' Young should be here today alive and continuing his amazing contributions to society. His friends, family and entertainment family will continue to honor his legacy."