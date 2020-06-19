Following previous labels added to his tweets by the microblogging site, President Donald Trump signed an executive order in late May on social media regulations that could punish companies, such as Twitter and Facebook, for how they police content. Pool Photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Twitter late Thursday labeled a video tweeted by President Donald Trump as "manipulated media," the microblogging site's third such amendment added to a tweet from the president.

Trump shared a doctored video Thursday evening taken from a September 2019 report by CNN about the friendship between two toddlers, one black and one white.

The version tweeted by the president was edited with a fake CNN chyron stating "terrified [toddler] runs from racist baby" before it changes to "racist baby probably a Trump voter" as the white child is seen chasing after the black toddler.

The video then cuts to the original footage that shows the two children running together and embracing with the words "America is not the problem, fake news is."

The video included the credit @CarpeDonktum, which often shares videos and memes in support of Trump and critical of the media.

As of early Friday, the tweet had generated more than 10.4 million views and 141,000 retweets.

Twitter spokeswoman Katie Rosborough said in a statement to The Washington Post that the tweet was labeled "per our synthetic and manipulated media policy to give people more context."

The move by Twitter came hours after Facebook removed advertisements run by Trump's re-election campaign that contained a symbol that violated its policy against organized hate.

The Anti-Defamation League said the symbol in question -- a red, upside-down triangle -- was similar to one used by the Nazis for political prisoners.

This is the third time Twitter has taken action against tweets from the president after placing labels indicating potentially harmful or misleading information on two tweets in May concerning mail-in voting and then a few days later it flagged a tweet from the president concerning protests against inequality as glorifying violence.

In response to the earlier moves by Twitter, Trump signed an executive order to limit the legal protections of social media companies if they censor, edit or delete user posts.

"We're here today to defend free speech from one of the greatest dangers," Trump said late May when he signed the order. "They've had unchecked power to censor, restrict, edit, shape, hide, alter, virtually any form of communication between private citizens and large public audiences."