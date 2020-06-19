President Donald Trump said he plans to submit new paperwork in his bid to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program. Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Friday he plans to continue his effort to dismantle the Deferred Actions for Childhood Arrivals program one day after the Supreme Court blocked his attempts to do so.

The high court ruled Thursday, by a vote of 5-4, that the Department of Homeland Security's efforts to end DACA was arbitrary and capricious and illegal under the federal Administrative Procedure Act.

Trump took to Twitter on Friday to signal his plans to continue his challenge to the Obama-era program.

"The Supreme Court asked us to resubmit on DACA, nothing was lost or won. They 'punted', much like in a football game (where hopefully they would stand for our great American Flag)," he tweeted.

"We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly in order to properly fulfil the Supreme Court's ruling & request of yesterday. I have wanted to take care of DACA recipients better than the Do Nothing Democrats, but for two years they refused to negotiate - They have abandoned DACA. Based on the decision the Dems can't make DACA citizens. They gained nothing!"

Trump announced in 2017 plans to wind down the DACA program, saying it would give Congress a chance to pass "responsible" immigration reform. He could use executive action to end DACA, as Congress has been unable to agree on any legislation on the issue.

Ken Cuccinelli, the acting head of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, told Fox & Friends the administration was starting the process over to end the program.

"We're going to move as quickly as we can to put options in front of the president," he said. "That still leaves open the appropriate solution which the Supreme Court mentioned and that is that Congress step up to the plate."

Former President Barack Obama used an executive order to create DACA in June 2012 to provide protections for undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children. It gives them the ability to obtain work permits and study in the country, provided they meet certain guidelines like graduating from high school and don't present a risk to national or public safety. Some 800,000 so-called Dreamers are protected under the program.