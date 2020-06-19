The Dow closed with gains Monday and Tuesday before posting a 170-point drop Wednesday and a slight loss Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- U.S. blue chip stocks rose to begin Friday and are on track to end a two-day losing streak on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed nearly 200 points after the opening bell. By 11:30 a.m. EDT, it was up 130 points.

The S&P 500 was up about 15 points and the Nasdaq about 70 late Thursday morning.

Commodities influenced early positive trading, with oil rising more than 3 percent, gas nearly 2 percent and gold 0.75 percent.