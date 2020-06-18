June 18 (UPI) -- More than 30 million workers in the United States have filed for unemployment benefits, but government statistics show that most aren't using a potentially lucrative benefit that was part of the $2 trillion CARES Act that was passed in March at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis.
As part of the deep stimulus package, the federal government included provisions to encourage businesses to implement shared-work, or short-time compensation, programs.
The CARES Act provided 100 percent federal funding for the program and provided grants for maintenance. The idea was to keep employees on U.S. payrolls, even if their hours were reduced, and thus stabilize economies in the face of massive layoffs and furloughs.
"One of the department's main objectives is to help keep workers connected to their jobs when possible," Assistant Labor Secretary for Employment and Training John Pallasch said last month. "[It is] is one of many tools that employers can use to retain connection with their employees, ease the financial impact of the crisis on their employees and to be ready to reengage quickly as business restarts."
Federal figures, however, show that the program has been underused by both businesses and workers. Last week's unemployment report showed that for the week ending May 23, only about 214,000 of the nearly 30 million Americans who'd filed for unemployment benefits -- 0.007 percent -- did so through shared-work programs.
That means millions of Americans possibly left some money on the table.
By using the program, employees who have had their hours reduced can make up for the lost wages with unemployment benefits plus receive an enhanced federal jobless payment of $600 per week. In some cases, the benefits added up to more than a worker's normal, full-time wages.
For example, average full-time employees who had their work reduced by eight hours (20 percent) is then eligible to receive 20 percent in available unemployment benefits -- in addition to the wages they earned while working 32 hours. They also would qualify for the $600 weekly payment.
Nate Cook, an entrepreneur in residence at Cornell University in New York, told UPI one reason for the low use rate might be because the program is poorly understood.
"Historically, shared-work was an alternative to layoffs and furloughs," Cook said. "They would have a reduction of hours in lieu of a layoff. Now, the layoffs and the furloughs have already happened, so it's a different thing."
One possible deterrent keeping larger businesses from participating is that to receive money, they also must file a short-time compensation plan to appropriate state agencies for approval. And because each state operates differently, no uniform set of steps exists.
Each state runs shared-work programs on an individual basis, meaning that although there are some federal requirements, interstate businesses also face the added administrative burden of calculating benefits provided by each state's program.
Still, some businesses and workers are in the programs, and the number is expected to rise. Unless Congress seeks an extension, however, the federal government's $600 weekly enhanced unemployment payment will go away beginning in August.
"It isn't quite a one-size-fits-all type of scenario," entrepreneur and economic expert Tom Schryver tells UPI. "Size and the type of impact that the crisis has had on a particular business has a lot to do with whether or not it's appropriate for one employer versus another."
Aside from the shared-work program, U.S. businesses also have received more freedom related to how they use federal funds to cope with the fallout of the COVID-19 crisis with the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act, which President Donald Trump signed earlier this month.
The law altered the government's initial small business loan program and extended the period of loan forgiveness after disbursement, from eight weeks to 24 weeks. It also reduced the amount of the loan that must be used on payroll to receive full forgiveness, from 75 percent to 60 percent.
Cook said the changes have lowered the bar for employers to receive forgiveness and put less strain on them to have employees working and receiving pay to meet the requirements.
"For those smaller employers trying to determine whether they should wait for further recovery before bringing employees back, now ... they have a new choice that just didn't exist before," Cook said.
Experts, including Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, have said they expect the impact of the coronavirus pandemic to last for a while -- but there are signs the economic fallout has begun to improve.
The Labor Department said the U.S. economy added 2 1/2 million jobs during May, and the Commerce Department said retail sales surged by nearly 20 percent -- both of which came as major surprises to Wall Street.
The department said last week an additional 1.5 million American workers had filed for new unemployment benefits, slightly better than most analysts projected. The latest unemployment report will be released on Thursday.
World moves to reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (L) passes out face masks when he arrives at Grand Central Station to attend a nearby press conference to enter phase 1 of a four-part reopening plan in New York City on June 8. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Visitors take only side-by-side seats at tables for prevention of COVID-19 during a demonstration for reopening of Universal Studios Japan in Osaka on June 4. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
A Universal Studios Japan staff member uses an infrared thermometer to check the temperature of visitors during the demonstration. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Harry's Bar and Restaurant is open for business in downtown Washington, D.C., a few blocks from the White House, on May 29. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
A stylist wears a protective face shield as she cuts a customer's hair at the Illusion of Shirlington salon in Shirlington, Va., on May 29. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A customer has her temperature checked before entering the salon. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Diners seated apart eat at an outdoor restaurant in Washington, D.C. on May 29. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Rev. Daryl Gray, of the Clergy Coalition, hands out face masks at the Lively Stone Church of God in St. Louis on May 26. Over 125,000 masks were distributed to churches planning to reopen in June. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
A lifeguard keeps an eye on swimmers, making sure they social distance while enjoying the water at the Wapelhorst Aquatic Facility in St. Charles, Mo., on May 26. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Several swimming facilities in the St. Louis area have opened after extra restrictions because of the pandemic. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Stylist Katie Winston (R) cuts the hair of customer Dee Broderick on the sidewalk outside the 7-0-3 Salon in Chesterfield, Mo., on May 26. Although stylists and customers wear masks, the salon has offered customers the option of haircuts outdoors for those who may have coronavirus concerns. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Employees wearing face shields and masks work at the Matsuya Ginza department store, which partially reopened in Tokyo on May 25. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted the state of emergency
in the city. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
People gather at Rye Playland Beach in New York on May 24. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Olivette Lanes owner Don Klackner uses a mop to clean the lanes at his bowling alley in Olivette, Mo., on May 19. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Dentist Ronald Sherstoff examines a high-speed drill at his office in Chesterfield, Mo., on May 19. Sherstoff has purchased an air filtration system that destroys airborne viruses that could be transmitted by the drill, and all staff members will use gowns, masks, gloves and face shields to protect themselves. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Students wear protective masks as they return to the Yankus Korchak Elementary School in Jerusalem on May 18. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
School attendance will be voluntary around Israel and classes that return to session will be at the discretion of local authorities. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
Server Tamara Martinez cleans containers at The Soda Fountain that contain candy on the first day of operation after reopening in St. Louis on May 18. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Soda jerk Ronell McCollum finishes making a Super Shake at the Soda Fountain. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Salesman Drew Murphy tries out a new mattress on the showroom floor at Mattress Giant in Richmond Heights, Mo., on May 18. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Sales clerk Sarah Rhim stocks shelves with new dresses at Mister Guy for Women Clothiers in Ladue, Mo., on May 15. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Bobby Smith (L) and his wife, Boni, enjoy drinks at an open restaurant in Lake Geneva, Wis., on May 15. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Wisconsin Supreme Court, backed by Republican lawmakers, overturned the governor's stay-at-home order. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
A man walks into a bakery in Edwardsville, Ill., on May 13. Madison County board members have agreed to reopen the county, officially going against Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's statewide stay-at-home order. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Cook Joe Eisenbraun prepares to wrap a "Heart Attack" sandwich at Crown Candy in St. Louis on May 12. Crown Candy is serving only at curbside until the stay-at-home orders are lifted in Missouri later in the month. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
A mother and child wear protective masks as they walk down a street in Paris on May 12. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI | License Photo
France has cautiously begun to lift its lockdown this week with shops allowed to reopen, including in the capital, which still faces tight restrictions. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI | License Photo
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson claps outside Downing Street in London to show his support for key workers during the coronavirus pandemic on May 7. Doctors released
Johnson from the intensive care unit in mid-April after he spent about a week in the hospital with COVID-19 Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Shoppers wear masks in the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem on May 7. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
A security guard checks the temperature of a woman before granting her entrance to the Rami Levy Atarot Mall near Jerusalem. The Atarot Mall is the first Israeli-Palestinian Mall. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
Israel opened malls and outdoor markets after more than 40 days of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
Customers have their hair washed at JF Hair Co. in Union, Mo., on May 6. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
People visit the beach after the the city relaxed restrictions in Isle of Palms, S.C, on May 6. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Nicholas Calio, president and CEO of Airlines for America, uses disinfecting wipes before testifying before a hearing on the pandemic's impact on the aviation industry May 6 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by Jim Watson/UPI | License Photo
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., talks to reporters at a distance after the Senate reconvened following an extended recess due to the pandemic on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on May 4. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Peter Wolff, owner of the The Gift Nook store, looks down Main Street for customers in St. Charles, Mo., on May 4. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Jeweler Tom Wapelhorst arranges a display in his front window at Walters Jeweler in St. Charles, Mo. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Customers have lunch inside El Toro Mexican restaurant in Clute, Texas, on May 3. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
A customer looks at merchandise inside the Boot Barn clothing store in Lake Jackson, Texas, on May 3. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
Shoppers return to Northpark Mall in Dallas on May 1. Elbow bumps have become the new handshake. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo
Missed delivery tags hang on a storefront in Firewheel Town Center. While stores and restaurants may reopen under strict health and social distancing guidelines in Texas, many have chosen not to. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo
A hairstylist and his client wear protective face masks and gloves at a salon in Jerusalem on May 1. Israel has eased some coronavirus restrictions, allowing small stores and beauty salons to open, while maintaining the strict social distancing rules. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrians wear mandatory face masks and gloves while shopping in Jerusalem. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrians no longer practice "social distancing," but continue to wear protective face masks while visiting a popular entertainment district in Beijing on April 26. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
Florida has allowed some of the state's beaches to reopen, including this one along the Space Coast near Cocoa Beach on April 26. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
A child wades in the ocean at Cocoa Beach. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrians walk closely together in Beijing on April 19. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
Newlyweds pose for wedding photos without wearing protective face masks as the government has declared the peak threat of the COVID-19 outbreak has passed in Beijing on April 19. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
A couple continues wearing protective face masks next to a police checkpoint in Beijing on April 15. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo